March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, of this year is the date I mark as the beginning of my family quarantining in response to the coronavirus. We have been careful to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC and medical experts regarding wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing. For the first two months, we literally isolated at home, having food and supplies delivered and then wiping everything down with disinfectant.
Now, six months later, we've relaxed our restrictions a little but still comply with the guidelines. Most of the people we know within our community of friends are doing the same.
According to a consensus of medical experts, if every person in the U.S. had followed the guidelines, wore masks and isolated for the first six weeks, we could have avoided the pandemic disaster we now live with. But at no point has there been any national leadership advocating for this. On the contrary, the Trump administration has basically declared it's everyone for themselves.
After so many of us have tried to do the best we can to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, making many difficult and painful compromises, enduring the hardships of business and school closings, unemployment, food shortages, and the sickness and deaths of friends and family members, it is maddening that infections are again rising.
Too many people are still resisting following the medical protocols, reinforced by our commander-in-chief who is willfully putting people at risk by dismissing the seriousness of the pandemic, calling Dr. Fauci an "idiot" and "dangerous" and boasting that under his leadership, we have "turned the corner."
Well, around that corner, infections are surging at a rate of 70,000 per day and the death total is now over 225,000 in the U.S.
Trump is engaged in acts of criminal negligence resulting in the death of more Americans than all major U.S. wars since WWII, as well as every major domestic terror attack and mass shooting for the last 75 years. The man is an accessory to mass murder.
I hate to think that, for all of the sacrifices so many of us have made, we are losing the battle against the coronavirus and 2021 will be a repeat of 2020. One thing for certain is it will only get worse with Trump leading the charge. Vote him out! Vote him and all of his Republican sycophants out!
Fred Wilber lives in Plainfield.
