In late September, Middlebury College stripped the name Mead from the campus landmark chapel where it had been displayed since its dedication in 1916. The college recognized two of its benefactors, John and Mary Mead, in the naming of the building. At the ceremony, former Middlebury College president, Ezra Brainerd, praised Mead’s governorship in which he served “with business sagacity, with fidelity, and with honor.”
Workers removed the chapel’s carved stone on the grounds that Mead, in his farewell address as Vermont’s governor, urged the passage of eugenics legislation, specifically sterilization. After Mead’s departure, the House/Senate did pass a law permitting sterilization, but the new governor, Allen Fletcher, vetoed the bill citing its constitutionality. Vermont did not revisit the topic until 1925, five years after Mead’s death.
A joint email issued by Middlebury College President Laurie Patton and Board of Trustees Chair George Lee stated the decision to remove Mead’s name involved “deep reflection and discussion. No issue like this should be undertaken lightly or often.” An appointed college working group declared, “the name of former Governor Mead on an iconic building in the center of campus is not consistent with what Middlebury College stands for in the 21st Century.”
Now, eugenics is a black mark in Vermont history and Mead’s role should be brought into the discussion.
During Mead’s farewell address, he did advocate the sterilization of, what was termed in the early-1900s, “degenerates.” He opened this portion of his speech with the following words:
“I have endeavored during the last two years to inform myself thoroughly upon the same, having corresponded with the secretaries of twenty or more of our most progressive states to learn what was being done with reference to this unfortunate class. I have obtained copies of their laws and have made a careful study of the same, and the more I have considered the subject, the more largely has its importance appealed to me. It is a subject of a delicate as well as an unpleasant nature.”
Mead’s recommended action was not spontaneous. He believed Vermont should follow the example of nine states which had already passed sterilization legislation.
Over the last several years, one’s individual accomplishments are often glossed over if one negative link is discovered that is counter to 21st century values. This is not to say they should be ignored, but the story requires balance.
A respected retired University of South Carolina history professor, Walter B. Edgar, placed the issue in perspective in a 2019 interview. Edgar stated, “Context is important. We’re all too guilty of being present-minded. What’s bad today may be holy tomorrow, or what’s holy today, the next generation may think we’re all bigots for it. I’m afraid that’s one of the problems now — if we think it’s bad today, we’ve got to wipe the slate clean. That’s just not the way the world works. Everybody has warts. And you need to let ‘em show. You don’t necessarily have to spotlight them, but tell the story: the good, the bad and the ugly. It’s all part of the human condition.”
Mead’s perspective on eugenics is his wart, but should it overshadow all of what he accomplished during his lifetime?
Let’s look at Mead’s accomplishments:
— Veteran of the Civil War
— Graduated Middlebury College
— Graduated Columbia University with medical degree
— Practiced medicine in New York City and Vermont
— Appointed chair of the University of Vermont’s medical department
— Member of Vermont’s Senate and House
— First mayor of the newly incorporated City of Rutland
— Lieutenant Governor of Vermont, 1908–1910
— Governor of Vermont, 1910–1912
— During Mead’s administration, the state created a school of agriculture (now VTC), implemented a direct primary, required nurses to be registered and reapportioned the districts for the state senate.
— President of Baxter National Bank and the Howe Scale Co. in Rutland
— Trustee of Middlebury College, the University of Vermont and Norwich University
— In 1911, all three of these institutions presented Mead with the honorary degree of L.L.D.
— Made substantial donations to Middlebury College, including money towards the construction of the chapel which bore his and his wife’s name
That’s an impressive list and needs to be recognized and not forgotten.
Don Wickman, formerly of Rutland, lives in Keeseville, New York.
