I recently saw this quote, attributed to Bill McKibben: “When we look at a solar panel or a wind turbine, we need to be able to see … that there’s something beautiful reflected back out of that silicon: People finally taking responsibility for the impact our lives have on the world and the people around us.”

When I see a wind turbine in Vermont, I see something different. I see Vermont’s contribution to the sixth great extinction. The fifth great extinction was caused by a meteor that struck Earth 65 million years ago. It killed the dinosaurs.

