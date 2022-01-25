I am writing in response to an editorial that appeared in Friday’s Times Argus and Rutland Herald titled “Road Safety.”
I greatly appreciate the paper spotlighting this very important highway safety issue, the use of electronic devices (and other distracting behaviors) while driving is one of the greatest dangers we face on our roadways and one that is often grossly under-reported when crash statistics are compiled. However, the piece contains some factually incorrect information that I feel should be corrected.
The editorial states “all drivers are prohibited from texting while operating a moving motor vehicle on a highway” but that only drivers younger than the age of 18 are prohibited from other uses of portable electronic devices as well. In Vermont, both the prohibition on texting (23 VSA § 1099) and the prohibition on handheld use of portable electronic devices (23 VSA §§ 1095a&b) apply to all drivers, regardless of age. The difference between the adult prohibition and the younger than 18 prohibition is, adult drivers are allowed to use their devices if it can be done hands-free, such as talking on your cellphone using Bluetooth technology. “Junior operators” (i.e., drivers younger than the age of 18) are not allowed to use their devices at all, even if they are hands-free. There are exceptions for situations such as using your phone to call 911, or for adults, the use of a securely-mounted GPS device.
The editorial pointed out that, in Vermont, “law enforcement issues hundreds of citations a year for driving and texting” which is true, but it should be noted that Vermont law enforcement officers actually issue thousands of tickets each year for using portable electronic devices while driving. The editorial also states “the fines range from $100 to $250,” but the penalties for these violations can actually be as high as $910 depending on whether the defendant has had prior offenses and whether the offense occurred in a sensitive area such as a work or school zone.
Here is an even more startling statistic: According to a 2015 study by the University of Utah and the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a driver can continue to be distracted for up to 27 seconds after interacting with an electronic device. Think about how far your car can travel in 27 seconds while the driver is still thinking about the text they just sent or the conversation they just ended, even if it was a hands-free call!
I commend The Times Argus and Rutland Herald for highlighting this important public safety concern. The fight to end distracted driving starts with each of us. Make the commitment to drive phone-free today.
Paul White is Vermont State Highway Safety Office law enforcement liaison.
