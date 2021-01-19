I am going to try to answer some questions about the residency requirement for governor and lieutenant governor. Not that I have all the answers but as Senate Government Operations chairwoman, elections are within our purview.
The Constitution, indeed, says "shall have resided in this State four years next preceding the day of election." I am not sure I understand your comments about it being amended and put on a list to address at the next constitutional convention. As far as I know, there are no constitutional conventions in Vermont, at least not anymore. The way the Constitution is amended in Vermont is this — every four years (that is every other biennium) an amendment can be introduced to the Senate. It will be treated as any other bill, committee testimony, public input, expert advice, rewrite and finally voted upon if the committee so chooses. Then it goes to the Senate, where it must pass with 20 votes, then to the House for a simple majority. It then has to be passed by the House and the Senate the next biennium and then passed by the public at the next general election. It takes a minimum of four years. The amendment to section 23 that I think you are referring to was done in 1994 in this manner. That amendment gave the Supreme Court the authorization to revise the language to make it gender neutral. It did not affect just this section but the entire Constitution, and it did not change the content or meaning of the section itself — only changed to "person."
Four years ago, Garrett Graff decided to run for lieutenant governor. He had lived in Washington, D.C., for the preceding 10 years and there were questions about whether or not he met the requirement. He had maintained his name on the checklist in Montpelier all those years and maintained he had every intention of returning to Vermont. Our committee had hours of testimony including many constitutional scholars. The question revolved around what was meant by "reside." Did it mean be physically present every day, a majority of days, or something else. Take the example of someone in the Peace Corps who is gone for 2 years but remains a "resident" of Vermont — or someone who goes to Florida for the winter. Where was the dividing line? Or perhaps someone who leaves for a number of months to care for a sick relative — there are many reasons for not being physically present.
And what defined a resident aside from being physically present? Paying Vermont taxes, Vermont driver's license, name on the checklist, owning a home? There are actually different definitions of resident in different circumstances. For example, a person is eligible to vote immediately upon moving here. For some programs, there are different definitions. So either we would have to decide on a common definition for everything or understand that there is not one definition.
In the case of Molly Gray, I think it was clear she met the requirements. She sought legal advice and was pretty confident she was on firm ground. She maintained her name on the checklist, paid Vermont taxes and was gone on a limited assignment similar to Peace Corps. In allowing her on the ballot, the secretary of state felt confident she was on firm ground.
We could try to do a constitutional amendment to make it specific about what four years' residency meant. But exactly how would it be defined? Or we could try to identify it statutorily, but again, with what definition? And without a clear definition, how would the secretary of state or another entity determine the qualification?
We will be working on an elections bill this year and could take some testimony on this issue. But I am not sure we will come up with anything different than four years ago.
Jeanette White is Windham County senator and Senate Government Operations chairwoman.
