The Associated Press reported on Thursday, that Vermont is preparing to accept between 100 and 300 refugees from Afghanistan. Welcome.
Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan, who serves a second role as head of the Vermont Refugee Office, is saying that we are prepared as early as this week to begin receiving Afghan refugees.
How will compassionate, intelligent Vermonters reconcile this urgent mobilization response with the fumbling response to the status of the existing unhoused or homeless across Vermont, which number in the hundreds, if not thousands?
While many or even most of us are supportive of sheltering Afghan, Syrian and Haitian refugees, I believe that, morally and ethically, we must do so only as part of a parallel effort to provide comparable and timely shelter and hygiene facilities to unhoused Vermonters. This must be paired with supporting services to reintegrate work and education opportunity and medical, mental health and addiction treatment.
Montpelier, just as one example, has a significant number of unhoused people sleeping under bridges, in churchyards, cars and in tents, in parks and woods. Almost all are laying human waste along our environmentally sensitive parks and riverbanks, and most are dispersing unmanaged trash.
This already evident and growing crisis is due to the chronic refusal of municipal officials to provide adequate facilities for hygiene and trash removal, as well as designated locations for camping in close proximity to shower and toilet trailers.
Are the new refugees from Afghanistan going to now move to the front of the line for housing tents or soft shelters such as better insulated Conestoga Huts suitable for winter conditions? Or will they be offered insulated dormitories with full bathroom facilities?
Are we that woke? Or are we going to finally use the urgent and politically popular needs of the Afghan refugees to trigger an appropriate and urgent response from Vermonters for Vermonters to also meet the needs of those that have been long neglected yet chronic prior to the Afghan refugee emergency?
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
