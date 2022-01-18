Montpelier City Hall announced Jan. 14 they "so very generously" offered our building as a warming shelter, but only until 4:30, when the temperature will begin dropping precipitously to deadly low temperatures! How generous this appears, yet appallingly disingenuous at the same time. Where is the moral leadership of the mayor and the council?
What about Friday night when the forecast was 14 degrees below zero? What about the next day when the high temperature was not forecast to rise above 0 degrees? And what about Sunday when the Transit Center will not be open at all and the temperature not forecast to rise above 20 degrees? And what of those unable to go to Another Way tomorrow for one reason or another, or none at all?
City Hall is owned by the people of Montpelier, not solely for the benefit of the self-important city staff.
This right of ownership includes those living unsheltered in the city, to use the restrooms, around the clock if necessary!
This quote from the assistant city manager's message is especially galling: "the City will be working on a policy for this type of community support moving forward."
We should be working on an appropriate compensation plan for these ineffective "public servants" but until then, in all fairness, they should get nothing. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.
That is all the Homelessness Task Force has accomplished in two or three years — support for themselves paying their unaccountable nonprofit agencies for more staff from city taxpayer funds yet not bound to transparency laws required of city departments. How clever and yet how conflicted. And the City Council ignores repeated pleas to condition funding for these non-governmental organizations providing government obligation services to be contractually bound to transparency laws as a condition of those grants.
And yet this is all the assistant city manager, formerly homeless herself, has to offer? Kick them out into sub-zero weather at 4:30 Jan. 14?
Where are the moral and ethical statements from the church leaders, the city councilors, the town health officer, with the guts to insist that the publicly owned City Hall building remain open and staffed for supervision until the temperature rises above deadly, which might not be until mid-day Sunday, or even next Tuesday!
Thanks is due to the fire chief/health officer for securing a high volume air cleaner, HEPA filter for the Memorial Room, able to filter virus from the air, though several more would be a good investment.
We might even pay one of the more responsible warming shelter guests a livable wage to clean the two basement restrooms frequently.
Alcohol consumption might legitimately be prohibited to help maintain congenial order, at least while within the building.
Let's get real, folks.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
