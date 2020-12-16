The urgent need to connect students, teachers, remote workers and telehealth patients with physicians has recently prompted tens of millions of dollars in emergency response broadband investments.
The Public Service Department funded programs and plans offering the best available option to best meet the urgent need, fixed wireless, yet failed to include any plans or funds to actually install the antennas, radio receivers or modems in the homes and businesses of those in need. The wireless signal on the tower and in the air does nothing without the receiver, the home wireless access point, the security firewall, the subscription to the wireless service, and in many cases, the available public subsidy for the monthly charges for those unable to afford the service.
Despite millions of public dollars recently granted to a handful of fixed wireless providers by the Department of Public Service, no plan was made for how to safely and quickly assure that the subscribers in need of broadband would be connected with the necessary equipment, service and support.
When a major fixed wireless provider inquired as to whether field technicians, who are required to enter the homes of vulnerable populations to connect the service, would have priority access to the vaccine, state officials said "no." Is broadband worth gambling with your own or someone else's life?
The Communications Union Districts who would best serve these urgent needs continue to maintain an irrational bias against the use of fixed wireless technology to get broadband to those in need until fiber can be built; the public funds were rolled out absent a plan to get anyone connected; the safe installation protocols are stonewalled from priority vaccinations; and the Department of Public Service squandered another $475K on a non-plan that addresses none of this which is precisely what it was commissioned by law to do.
The Department of Public Service also recently squandered $475K on another failed planning effort, paying Maryland-based CTC and Matt Dunne's organization, RISI, to rapidly compile a COVID-19 Response Telecommunications Recovery Plan. The draft plan is so incomplete as to be virtually useless other than the surveys and is so far short of what the vendor proposed to deliver under the terms of the contract, it may constitute fraud. The draft plan makes no provisions for broadband-speed fixed wireless at 25/3 Mbps or better, which is the only option available that can be rolled out on short notice during the pandemic, instead relying on My-Fi devices from Verizon and AT&T at speeds of 12/1 Mbps, if cellular service is available at all at the needed location and with exorbitant data charges beyond quota.
Sounds like business as usual in Vermont?
Officers of government are trustees and servants of the people and it is in the public interest to enable any person to review and criticize their decisions even though such examination may cause inconvenience or embarrassment. 1 V.S.A. § 315.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.