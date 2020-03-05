As the inevitable coronavirus-caused illness, called Covid19, reaches Vermont, we should avail ourselves of the opportunity to examine our disgraceful lack of services for those without homes, and the disparate impact this might cause among this most vulnerable population. An infected Dartmouth College student who had just returned from the outbreak in Italy is reported to have attended an event in White River Junction last Friday.
In order to avoid the potential of any exposed person to infect many others simply by showing up at a walk-in clinic or hospital emergency room, some officials are now recommending a "self-isolation" strategy for those experiencing symptoms to avoid spreading the virus. Maybe we should have an option to call 211 and have a clinician come to you to obtain a test sample?
But who are those most immediately vulnerable in our communities? Those without any safe or private space to "self-isolate," those who sleep on one of several common basement floors on cots, surrounded by others whose all-night coughing, limited hygiene, shared sinks, doorknobs and toilet handles, those who congregate for community meals daily in a dozen central Vermont church dining halls or at Another Way on Barre Street?
Through no fault of their own but due to our blind community neglect and government officials' abdication, we have created these Petri dishes of potentially deadly infection and a serious public health emergency just waiting to happen.
Many of these folks are already in poor health, chronic smokers, insufficient rest and hygiene, making a very deadly pandemic in our communities all the more likely. Our chronic negligence in designing dignified, sanitary and private shelters with the necessary supportive services, may now come back to haunt us with a vengeance.
You think the homeless are discriminated against now? Imagine the fear and avoidance that might occur should just a few of these shelter residents or community meal regulars test positive for the new deadly disease.
Possibly we should take this opportunity to seriously rethink and craft a real plan for how we might protect our most vulnerable homeless and the greater community health, as well, by immediately taking action to eliminate the disparity of access to dignified, private, safe space and long-overdue services.
Mother Nature may be more effective at awakening compassion than we yet realize.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
