Aug. 9 is the two-year anniversary of the tragic and unnecessary shooting death of Mark Johnson by Montpelier Police officer Chad Bean. A public memorial and overdue airing of community feelings and concerns relating to that community trauma is now timely. (Suggestion: Aug. 9, Spring Street at Main Street roundabout.)
The Montpelier City Council had promised such a public hearing at the time of the report being released of the officer being cleared of any criminal liability. But then Mayor Ann Watson instead chose to tuck it in the lower part of the very next City Council agenda with no advertising nor public participation efforts. This change of heart was clearly made in order to sweep the incident under the rug.
After nearly two years of diligent efforts, most, but not all, of the investigative record has been obtained. The public records obtained show clearly Mark Johnson need not have died that day, that he was known to the MPD, that he was having suicidal thoughts and had engaged in recent self-harm actions. He was in a mental and spiritual crisis. The documented evidence of this crisis was in the MPD computerized records system at the fingertips of the same dispatcher who is heard on the video informing the responding officers that it was Mark Johnson they were responding to.
Mark Johnson was no real threat to the rifle-wielding officer who killed Mark with two shots of a rifle at a distance of 135 feet.
The intended independent investigation by the Vermont State Police was undermined by the intentional actions of then-Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos. This happened after his being warned that allowing the shooter to view the video before being questioned would cause the investigation to be terminated. That certain result was know to Chief Facos were he to fail to take precautions yet he chose to allow Chad Bean to view the video first, presumably to align his story. This ended the independent investigation by the VSP.
Mark’s pistol was clearly not a threat to the responding police officers, even had it been an actual firearm as opposed to a pellet gun appearing to be a firearm. The measured distance of 135 feet as revealed in the public records is twice the distance even a practiced, non-stressed, expert marksman with a pistol could hit a target.
Most importantly, just weeks before the shooting death, Montpelier Police, accompanied by a worried friend of Mark’s, conducted and recorded a request to check on Mark and entered the following into the MPD Computer Records Management System. This was potentially life-saving contextual information which should certainly have informed the Aug. 9 response.
These combined factors and information should have resulted in restraint while awaiting mental health backup, thereby saving Mark Johnson’s life.
/Montpelier Police Department Valcours Records Management System/
Report Narrative
Officer .m810: Truhan
I escorted — REDACTED — on a welfare check of Johnson, who threatened to jump off the Elm St (sic) bridge the day before, stopped taking some of his medication and was becoming more paranoid. We made contact with Johnson, who admitted he was suicidal and said he had not been sleeping. He agreed to go to home intervention. After agreeing to go, he said he’d been hearing voices. I transported him to home intervention and he told me on the ride there that he stabbed his stomach that morning. I called and notified home intervention of this afterwards
/end of Valcours record/
Let’s take this opportunity to begin to express and heal the community trauma inflicted on Montpelier by another reckless police response, a sabotaged VSP investigation, and its tragic outcome, the loss of Mark Johnson’s life with no police accountability, further damaging our community.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.