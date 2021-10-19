To hear at the Wednesday Montpelier City Council meeting, the mayor equate the tolerance of a three-month delay for completion of the report of the Police Review Committee, with the more than two years lapsed since the required report was due from the Homelessness Task Force, was astounding.
Due diligence when spending public funds requires someone be held accountable for their assigned tasks, including the missing specific strategies to address homelessness as detailed in the original charge to the task force. Those involved, (clearly not responsible) who are now seeking an additional $25K to pay a consultant to do their job for them and write a report, are more than a little disingenuous!
Never mind the conflicts of interest four of the task force members employed by Another Way and Good Samaritan have side-stepped, being the intended beneficiaries of tens of thousands more in public funding from Montpelier taxpayers under the proposal without public records law transparency requirements.
To acknowledge, as stated by task force members and GoodSam executive director Rick DeAngeles, there may be as many as 250 people without shelter this winter across central Vermont and yet, the task force has only made a proposal to allow 12 to sleep at Christ Church in unsafe, shared air, congregate shelter conditions and an additional proposal for a total of 100 room-nights at the EconoLodge, which has no availability presently, is all evident fallacy.
For example, just 33 people could use up the 100 motel-night vouchers for the winter, budgeted at $7,000 total, in just three nights; and with 12 people sleeping on cots in the Christ Church basement, that still amounts to only 45 people sheltered, and then for only those three nights! Contrast that with the expected demand of 200 or more homeless for more than 100 winter nights and you realize how deficient this proposal — not a plan — really is!
They have also proposed to pay Green Mountain Transit to sublet the transit center lobby for four hours most evenings for telephone and restroom access, and even to pay GMT for water use and cleaning. This is wasteful and unjust when GMT now pays only $1 per year to lease the building from the city and has for months violated the explicit lease condition that they keep the restrooms available from 8 p.m.to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.
The GMT management have been closing daily from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. to avoid paying benefits to their employees. And yet the city manager refuses to enforce the lease and even misrepresented the lease terms to the council on Wednesday when asked a direct question by a council member who is also an attorney!
The fact that the inept city council was buying it hook, line and sinker and gushing nothing but praise on the failed Montpelier homelessness task force efforts and lack of a plan, is telling as to how badly Montpelier is mismanaged.
Let's just call it what it is which is: a Homelessness Task Farce.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.