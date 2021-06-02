GoodSam Homeless Shelter Proposal is another half measure. Town of Berlin officials would be wise and compassionate to reject the proposed Good Samaritan homeless shelter at the Twin Cities Motel and for many good reasons. Not doing so would be a missed opportunity of the highest order.
For years, Good Samaritan, operating as a nonprofit not subject to public records laws, has perpetuated a model of undermining the dignity of its guests, sweeping them out the door into the dark, cold, early morning and denying reentry until well after dark, and neglecting to provide needed support services that the state was contracting for. Locally, more than a half-million dollars annually in public funds has perpetuated this indignity and provides a convenient excuse for other town governments to avoid any direct responsibility.
Chronic reports of drug abuse, sexual predation and thefts of personal property by staff have all been swept under the rug at Good Samaritan "Haven." Drug or alcohol consumption was grounds for ejection and banned reentry despite no alternatives being available.
Just ask the Barre City police chief what the Good Samaritan shelter on Seminary Street has cost that department's budget in time and response expenses for fights, thefts, drug overdoses and death.
When inquiring about a self-identified registered sex offender repeatedly entering women's rooms at GoodSam through unlocked doors, and whether that person had notified the police department in Barre of residence at the shelter, the police chief responded that, as GoodSam is a not considered a permanent address, shelter residents who may now be itinerant sex offenders are not required to register despite their sex offender status — a dangerous loophole indeed!
Fundamentally, the model of coercion, pseudo shelter, (an unsafe, crowded bedroom) only under threat of ejection is paternalistic and patronizing.
Shelter at the expense of one's pride, dignity and lacking true support is only prolonging the agony of many of these people on the street. Shelter ejection and convoluted or nonexistent routes to appeal are a common complaint. Those without cellphones are supposed to call 211 and wait for an hour or more on hold? Many of central Vermont's homeless population now state unequivocally they will forever avoid GoodSam at all costs.
Now is the time, with the abundant federal funding available, to reinvent and redesign the way support services and shelter for the homeless are provided, transitioning to real affordable housing in an incremental manner while restoring our civic pride in responsibility.
A decentralized model transitioning from camping shelters to supportive housing is the only way sufficient social and health services, neighborhood acceptance and meaningful integration into the local community can be implemented safely and effectively.
Fundamentally, the affordable housing shortage compounds this problem to an enormous degree. Pandemic refugees from more populous areas with more money to spend have already consumed most of the available rental housing in central Vermont.
Modest solutions in the way of inexpensive, light camping-type shelters such as Conestoga Huts with on-site showers and restrooms in trailers are needed. The dignity of work and self-determination need to be considered and made a priority offering.
A progression from small camping clusters of 8-10 homeless folks into temporary shelters able to withstand winter, into shared transitional housing, all needs to be designed and planned as homes become available from property owners with conscience and with municipal incentives.
It's noteworthy that much of the proposals' support Good Samaritan is claiming to have garnered comes from the very same folks who have a vested interest in perpetuating the status quo of substandard care and shelter.
My persistent efforts to persuade Montpelier City Council to create a homelessness task force two years ago amounted to naught despite their continued existence. The City Council packed the task force with those who collect a salary from Good Samaritan, Another Way or comparable "nonprofits," those who should not be making these decisions in their own self-interest such that a change of the service model might diminish their budget, salary or scope of dominion.
The Montpelier Homelessness Task Force, of which Rick DeAngeles and Kenneth Russell are members, has, after two years, accomplished not one of the priorities we set at the first meeting: cellphone charging, day storage lockers, restrooms, showers, designated camping locations, privacy of HMIS electronic records.
The opportunity is now for each of the central Vermont cities of Berlin, Barre City and Montpelier to craft its own plan that does not rely on dehumanizing and coercing "appropriate" behavior from the destitute. Folks who have been put through the ringer already are ill-prepared to remain on their best behavior or summon instant hope and motivation. This is especially true when forced to bed overnight in nothing but a sleepless human warehouse.
This is not supportive homemaking or restoring dignity.
Reject the GoodSam Twin City Motel permit. Force a BetterSam. Continue the discussion, planning and implementation at this unique opportunity to put a truly dignified, sustainable and supportive homeward transition into place.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
