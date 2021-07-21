The homelessness task force and Ms. Ridpath perpetutate the self-delusions that have hog-tied Montpelier for years from making any real progress on these urgent, humanitarian and human rights issues.
A disingenuous expression of concern and the need for a compassionate response is evidenced more as a thinly veiled fear and contempt, resulting in arbitrary camping disallowed zones along the river and riverside parks and self-granting of permissions to intrusions by the “poop police” or prejudging every case of warranted camp invasion to be a mental health situation.
The false and erroneous statement, “all were moved to hotels,” is the basis for the same rationale that Montpelier, Berlin and Barre City like to pretend Good Samaritan Haven has it all managed, under control and in a manner where no city oversight is needed or allowed as they are not subject to public records laws despite the massive public funding. This necessary transparency should be a condition on funding.
The “Homelessness Task Force” has had two years to arrange lockers for secure day storage or personal effects, phone charging locations, showers, toilets and privacy protections for sensitive personal information scooped up into the state Homeless Management Information System, hosted in software developed in Iowa, with the data stored in Louisiana! What could possibly go wrong? They have accomplished none of this after two years.
Nor, as Ms. Ridpath writes, were all the concerning issues with the camping obstruction policy heard at the meeting held last Wednesday. Many were acknowledged by the chair, Ken Russell, as important and needing further examination and discussion, but that never happened before the rushed vote, motion made by Good Sam director Rich DeAngeles after sending a private text prior to the chair attempting to limit public input on the specifics. It was made public.
Similarly, the facilities issues of toilets and showers, which the Wednesday special meeting was specifically called to address, and which must be the foundation for a rational camping policy, were never discussed at all.
Ms. Ridpath’s comments reveal the underlying motivation and charade of the policy, and it has nothing to do with compassionate care of the unhoused individuals. It is to treat not the humans, but their possessions with dignity and care.
This policy is nothing more than a Cover Your Arse measure to attempt to minimize the chance of the city being sued. It is also designed to prevent or bluff potential campers into believing they have no rights under the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to use of the most convenient and desirable campsites.
Campsites deemed abandoned or in a disallowed area may well be treated with dignity and care, just as Casey’s was gathered wet last year, stuffed in plastic bags and tossed in a dumpster by the Parks Department. That is more accurately this fair city’s expression of dignity and care for which no one has yet taken full responsibility and made Casey whole.
Nothing will change and no realistic plan for homeless support will be crafted until the vested interests and those carrying water for the disingenuous City Hall agenda are exposed and no longer manipulating the discussion in favor of status quo.
Stephen Whitaker lives in Montpelier.
