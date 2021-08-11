In the July 6 edition of The Times Argus, Editor/Publisher Steve Pappas chose to offer, on the bottom of the front page, the following quotation from Justice Louis D. Brandeis (1856-1941): ”The function of the press is very high. … It ought to serve as a forum for the people, through which the people may know freely what is going on. To misstate or suppress the news is a breach of trust.”
So how is Editor/Publisher Pappas doing? Does he believe what the justice said? After all, if he chose to print this quote, he must believe in the importance of a free and objective press.
There is no doubt that many readers of The Times Argus are concerned about the political and social direction of our country. There is also no doubt that The Times Argus, being the only local, daily source of information, has a tremendous responsibility to be fair and provide balanced reporting of national events — not just local events. The readers who support The Times Argus deserve nothing less.
So how do readers feel about The Times Argus’ objectivity during the past presidential elections or in general? To what degree do the readers of The Times Argus rely on the skewed, pervasive, liberal Associated Press articles that permeate this publication on a daily basis? Predictably, each AP story will eventually show its liberal bias. What sources of conservative syndicated news or any other conservative national source does The Times Argus seek and publish on a regular basis? Other than the AP articles, The Times Argus often quotes Politico, The Guardian, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, and many other liberal sources that, frankly, are too numerous to name here. Are a majority of readers accepting of this editor’s clearly liberal position, day after day, in the articles he chooses to print, as well as his editorials, which, at times, are arrogant, condescending and, oftentimes, demeaning to those he disagrees with? Is this editor placating a mostly liberal audience? I suspect that may be true. Preaching to the choir?
If so, I question whether the editor/publisher actually believes what Justice Brandeis said. After all, there are many readers that are not in that choir.
One just needs to review how The Times Argus has reported (or not reported but rather suppressed) critically important, recent national stories, and how these editorial choices have failed The Times Argus readers miserably by failing to provide them opportunity to make knowledgeable, informed decisions regarding the direction of our country for themselves.
For example, were readers of The Times Argus updated on four years of front-page coverage related to Trump’s alleged relationship with Putin (which turned out that Hillary actually financed the Russian dossier); disinformation warnings that hydroxychloroquine was not a prophylactic approach to COVID-19 because Trump encouraged its usage even though it was a valuable option for many; that Joe Biden thwarted an investigation by the Ukrainian government into a company tied to his son Hunter; that there were multimillion dollar deals between Hunter, Russia and China; that Hunter Biden’s laptop showed corruption, drug usage and other nasty habits? After all, there is no doubt about what is on that laptop. It is fundamentally dishonest to claim, as the media did, this was not Hunter’s laptop, or worse, be silent.
Where was The Times Argus?
Social media censored every major news source that chose to inform people about this explosive story, and many other stories, as well. The media never scrutinized, to any serious degree, the massive censorship by Big Tech, because they were all worried that letting the American people really see that the connection between Joe, Hunter and the Communists would influence a political campaign. That approach invites censorship.
These examples could go on about how morally corrupt the media has been in not scrutinizing censorship and being selective and biased in their reporting to the American people. The Times Argus was among those who remained, on most of these critical national issues, basically silent.
How many editorials has Editor/Publisher Pappas written about Hunter Biden’s laptop? How many editorials has Editor/Publisher Pappas written about Joe Biden’s corrupt relationships with China, Ukraine and Russia? How many editorials has Editor/Publisher Pappas written about the open borders? Does he agree? How many editorials has this editor/publisher written about the possibility that the spike in COVID-19 around the country could be a direct result of illegal immigrants flowing across the border untested and that these illegals being bused and flown to America cities in the dead of night without local authorities even being advised? Does he agree with? So much about the border crisis should be explained to the readers without filters.
It is amazing The Times Argus survived the pandemic. In an era when print media is failing, especially small newspapers, this survival is due to the dedication of its readers, staff and advertisers — not this editor/publisher.
Going forward, Pappas should embrace this success and resolve to be more balanced and fair with the newspaper’s reporting. He should not be subjective with facts; he should be objective. He should not suppress or misstate news that doesn’t fit his liberal ideology. He should also understand that there are many readers who are not liberals. Right or wrong, good or bad, let the readers decide. To do otherwise, as Judge Brandeis said, would be a “breach of trust.”
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
