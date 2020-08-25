Fresh lineup of speakers for the Republican National Convention:
Steve Bannon will tell us, from his incarceration site, about the "tremendous" progress made on Trump's border wall.
Roger Stone, currently free on pardon by Trump, will explain the merits and drawbacks of the U.S. justice system.
Rudy Giuliani will tell us about Trump's revamping of our diplomatic protocols.
Sheriff Joe Arpaio will bring us up to date on law enforcement tactics at border crossings.
Betsy DeVos will assure us of positive efforts to protect our schoolchildren and teachers against coronavirus and to impart the "right perspectives" of U.S. history and science.
Wayne LaPierre will announce, from his jail cell, a huge NRA grant to the Trump reelection campaign.
Rupert Murdoch will emphasize the necessity of alt news as practiced on FOX network.
Unspecified experts from unspecified corporations will verify the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and household bleach in treating coronavirus.
Louis DeJoy hopes to convince voters that Ben Franklin's concept of the USPS isn't relevant, particularly for mail-in voting by Democrats.
Ralph Reed will offer thoughts and prayers for all in attendance, even those outside the venues wearing swastikas and MAGA caps and waving Confederate flags.
California Rep. Darrell Issa will blame Bernie Sanders' progressive followers for the raging wildfires in the state, and one or two congressional Trumpists from Florida to Texas will claim that increasing frequency and severity of coastal storms are a myth concocted by business-hating environmentalists.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will praise his state's efforts to reopen schools despite the persistent threat of coronavirus.
At the end of the evening, or perhaps even before the start of the convention, Trump will accept his party's nomination virtually from a Zoom camera mounted on his golf cart on the 18th hole at his Mar-a-Lago course. His mask will be conspicuously absent as he displays his under-par scorecard that cannot be verified by course officials simply because he is the POTUS.
Joseph Whelan lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.