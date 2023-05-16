A week that included the Herald editorial “Good for all,” about Vermont’s progress toward diversity, equity and inclusion, and Gov. Scott’s bills to protect medication abortion and gender-affirming rights, was almost marred by the bad and the ugly.

The dehumanizing comment by smug House Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, against the drag performer Justin Marsh, and a letter by an equally smug Herald reader complaining about woke culture, were the epitome of bad and ugly behavior.

