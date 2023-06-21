I am one of the few living who directly experienced not only the joy of World War II ending, but also the deep hopes for future peace that the creation of the United Nations brought about. Since then, I have been a strong supporter of, and believer in, the U.N. and the importance of global governance despite the ups and downs of the U.N. and other global institutions.
It is essential and self-evident as the whole world struggles to combat the existential climate crisis that we all need to evaluate our global institutions in how they are performing in dealing with this crisis, a global crisis if there ever was one.
It is not surprising there have been ups and downs. Let’s start by looking at some of the ‘ups.’ The current U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has been a strong advocate for strong action. His quote from the COP27 Conference — “We are on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator” — reflects his passion and concerns and makes many of the world’s national leaders, especially those nations creating the most emissions, look tame. Even more impressive is the U.N.’s International Panel on Climate Change for providing the world regular reports on the continuing growth of carbon emissions. The regular IPCC reports don’t pull any punches. I do wonder how many national or local leaders especially give a high priority to seriously reading IPCC’s detailed summary for policymakers. Try reading it yourselves. The global COP conferences also get fairly good coverage from the media and at least the COPs give the underdeveloped world a forum to challenge the developed world. Finally, I’ll note a recent example of the U.N. succeeding in a hard fought battle to pass the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
The ‘downs’ are partially due to the U.N.’s structure which favors the Security Council’s permanent powers and the U.N.’s large international financial organizations which are dominated by the major world powers, the ones primarily responsible for causing large emissions. No wonder the U.N. actions are limited.
The U.S. was instrumental in creating the United Nations in the first place, designed for its primary purpose to prevent a World War III. We were, at least in this respect, a shining light influencing the world for the better. I was pleased and a little surprised the Biden administration, as reported in the Washington Post, is exploring giving underdeveloped nations, those most affected by the climate crisis, more power in the U.N., but we will have to see how serious they are. Also, during the post-World War II years, the U.S. came up with a comprehensive plan, the Marshall Plan, to help those nations who suffered from World War II. How about an equally well-financed and well-executed plan to help those nations outside Europe who are already suffering the most during the current crisis. This would be another way to be a shining light, but so far, the U.S.-offered billions of dollars are minimal compared to the need for trillions.
Meanwhile, can the U.N. and international institutions take more minor, but still effective, climate action? How about adding an international court to prosecute crimes against the planet as well as war crimes? Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy pointed out any nation which is convicted of starting a war such as Russia did in Ukraine, is a climate criminal. What about a General Assembly-based document or an IPCC-based document evaluating each nation’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, perhaps offering both rewards and sanctions for positive and negative accomplishments and a supplementary document praising and critiquing specific businesses, civic organizations, foundations, academic institutions and spiritual/religious organizations based on their performances to save our planet? What about the U.N. system developing and publicizing a simplified but reasonably accurate measure of the global emissions, having the world media publish them, a more meaningful measure than stock market indexes? Minds more knowledgeable about the U.N. systems than mine can delve into other ways these global systems can help reduce carbon emissions. Good job, U.N., but you, like all of us, can do better.
Harris Webster is a retired teacher, VTIPL board member, and lives in Montpelier.