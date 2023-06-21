I am one of the few living who directly experienced not only the joy of World War II ending, but also the deep hopes for future peace that the creation of the United Nations brought about. Since then, I have been a strong supporter of, and believer in, the U.N. and the importance of global governance despite the ups and downs of the U.N. and other global institutions.

It is essential and self-evident as the whole world struggles to combat the existential climate crisis that we all need to evaluate our global institutions in how they are performing in dealing with this crisis, a global crisis if there ever was one.