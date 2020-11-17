Just a week ago, I heard a scholar argue that Thomas Jefferson was truly aware of, and bothered by, the immorality of slavery but as we know. he personally did not free his own slaves nor publicly advocate for systemic change to improve their lot. It was too big a risk for his own economic well-being, as well as to his neighbor’s and probably to most Americans. Some Americans, however deeply bothered by the immorality of slavery, did form abolitionist societies. The folks who joined these groups and advocated for the liberation of all slaves, though small in numbers at first, gradually grew in influence and some even became part of the establishment. Though no one can be sure, I’m convinced without abolitionists slavery would probably have lasted much longer.
Let’s fast forward to a different age and a different moral issue, an issue currently eclipsed by our current pandemic. The basic truth is the relatively short 200 to 300 years of the Industrial Age has abused our Earth much more than in all the tens of thousands of years during pre-industrial times. The Industrial Revolution is based on fossil fuels and extraction of other of Earth’s resources, responsible for roughly 80% of its exponential growth of production and consumption and on new technology for about 20%.
This growth had benefits, but we also need to acknowledge GDP growth is almost entirely responsible for growing the abuse of our Earth, especially the increase of carbon emissions in the atmosphere causing global warming. Many of our leaders acknowledge this global warming is an existential threat to life on Earth. However, almost no leaders blame our over-dependence on industrialism for the growth of these carbon emissions. I’m not sure our leaders think this is a moral problem like Jefferson did for slavery, but I do know they don’t want to mess with our economic growth. They put all their trust in new technology to reduce long-term emissions, a technology which, in the short run, also increases emissions, and they neglect limiting growth. They seem to assume we have to continue industrial growth forever just like people assumed slavery would need to continue to maintain a decent economy.
The undeniable logical truth is you cannot have infinite growth on a finite planet and the undeniable scientific truth is the growth of population and GDP since the Industrial Age has been the main cause for the threat to all life on our earth.
There are a few modern day prophets, ecological (not main stream) economists, some environmental leaders, refreshingly, some youth and many of the Indigenous peoples around the world realize the immorality and the impracticality of abusing the Earth and thus, they see an essential need to change our Industrial Age into a Sustainable Age. However, I don’t see yet the equivalent movement of ordinary citizens in our advertising-driven society seeing both the moral bankruptcy and practical damages of our current industrialism.
I know such a change from worshiping economic growth is radical and won’t happen tomorrow, but because I find many individuals whom I have talked to accept of this type of analysis and are enthusiastic for a future Sustainable Age (along with a few religious leaders who would welcome de-emphasizing that ‘stuff’ provides the meaning of life), I think some day they will form a movement even stronger than the abolitionists were, the only question being can such a movement develop soon enough be effective before disaster? I’m afraid our leaders won’t lead until ordinary citizens and their home-grown leaders demand that they do.
Harris Webster lives in Montpelier.
