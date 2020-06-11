In PBS’s recent interview of Margaret Hagerman about her book titled “White Kids,” swhe summarized highlights of her research during which she embedded herself for three years in a white, upper-middle income neighborhood. She studied how parents’ behaviors affected the attitudes of their kids towards race. One of her main conclusions rang true to my experience growing up in Burlington during the 1940s. Hagerman saw nothing negative with parents discussing race with their children, but she found a much more important determinant for children shedding racism was their parents’ actions, not their conversations. All whites need to constantly examine racism in themselves. I was blessed with parents whom I saw acting out their beliefs. Frankly, I can’t remember conversations with them about race, but I can’t forget their many actions.
My mother, Mary Webster, was walking with me to my kindergarten. I had been told by my friends that the only black family living nearby in Burlington were evil witches who could cast a spell on you. Thus, I steered my Mom away from the direct route to school. She asked why. I told her my story. She firmly took my hand, we walked to the black family’s door, and she knocked on it. When a black woman opened the door, my mother said, “I want to introduce you to my son.” I was warmly greeted. It was no contest. Mom’s actions were worth a thousand words.
My father, Max Webster, heard that a local barber was refusing to cut the black people’s hair. A dark-skinned acquaintance from India needed a haircut. My Dad took and dropped him off in front of his barbershop and from the outside, watched him enter and be refused. Dad then entered the shop and told him that under Vermont law, one couldn’t refuse a haircut for racial reasons. The barber then did so, though probably reluctantly. This act may or may not have stopped the barber from future refusals, but this action of my Dad made an indelible impression on his white son.
I was glad to see so many families bring their children to recent Black Lives Matter rally in Montpelier. We will need many actions from parents, as well as words to accomplish needed change to racial attitudes in America. Because of the confluence of many people taking actions I have hope these actions will continue, grow and reduce racism. I hope actions of my own have had good effect on my kids. I did just recently come up with a plan to write my six grandchildren to tell them of actions in my life that I am proud of, as well as those I’m not proud of in regard to racism. I believe Ms. Hagerman’s conclusions about the crucial importance of action and I hope the current actions by many Americans will diminish racism in America.
Harris Webster is a retired social studies teacher and lives in Montpelier.
