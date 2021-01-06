Many folks were excited about the recent conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. I was less excited. However, the conjunction of many factors during this past holiday season helped me understand the surprising return of pretty intense personal feelings regarding the increasing inequality in American society. Yes, this obscene growth of income inequality and devaluing of equality resulting in the growth of superiority and inferiority complexes has been tearing apart my heart, soul and mind.
The conjunctions of a) living through a pandemic, b) living through 2020’s pre- and post-election chaos, c) living on the cusp of the existential threat to all life on Earth from climate change, and d) celebrating Christmas and other religious holidays with their inherent tension between spiritual and materialistic emphases have cast a brighter light exposing the increasing inequality in America and throughout our world. I have experienced a long, happy and healthy life but still have experienced intense worries and radical thoughts about humanity’s trending to greater inequality. Just imagine what the less fortunate must feel.
I have been egalitarian way back, moved by my father turning down salary increases because he valued equality. The only time I recall violent thoughts was when viewing luxurious cars and mcmansions. Early on in life, I looked with admiration upon the words of the Declaration of Independence ‘we hold these truths to be self-evident that all … are created equal.’ Perhaps I am upset because I can recall the relative equality of the ’50s; perhaps I get upset because some leaders actually justify and others only moan about inequality and have not advocated for well-developed plans to reduce systemic inequality.
Today, the pandemic certainly has made systemic inequality more visible, the greater number of deaths and other harms experienced by the poor and the gains for many wealthy because they continue work and see their capital gains increase.
The growing inequality has been a major factor causing the worrisome divisiveness of the pre- and post-election period. Both political parties have failed to even level off that trend causing the frustrations many feel. This is not the first time in world history such frustration has led folks to follow charismatic authoritarians who promise wonders, find scapegoats and foster hate.
Scholars have documented the fact that climate change already has harmed the poorer parts of our world far more than where the wealthy live. Imagine people living near deserts reacting to the decision largely made by leaders living in the temperate zones, of accepting that the world can survive an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The recent stress on promoting climate justice is positive, but still lags behind other means of mitigating climate change. Climate justice demands the rich world provide more help for the poor world in our common struggle.
Holidays foster much happiness based on people sharing often simple gifts. Social scientists observe too many examples of unhappiness and loneliness during holidays, too. I believe there is inherent tension between the spiritual values underlying this holiday season and this season's competitive consumerism focusing on material values. I believe the exploding of inequality in society leads to more people developing feelings of superiority and inferiority leading to societal and personal dysfunction.
The practical challenges of promoting equality are complex and will take cooperation, not revolution, but reducing inequality will help humanity live happier lives, and resist raising their carbon footprints, following authoritarian leaders and focusing solely on self interest. Yes, in order to heal my soul and get rid of my funk, I’m personally going to try to honor the vision of equality present in our Declaration of Independence, the vision of love in all Golden Rules, and working with others to bring about systemic change to enhance equality, currently a neglected, even rejected value.
Harris Webster lives in Montpelier.
