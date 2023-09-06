In these days dealing with the flooding in Vermont and so many other crises around the world, no doubt accentuated by a warming climate, one cannot help but be impressed by the people in the communities affected to immediately respond to obvious needs and even the community examining ways to rebuild to be more resilient and resistant to future challenges.

As a senior born in the Great Depression, though not very helpful myself in the immediate crisis, I am very thankful and even somewhat hopeful our communities eventually can be equally helpful in limiting future global warming somewhat. I am also extremely thankful for many scientists’ studies illustrating the nature and complexity of the climate change and alerting the world to what has happened so rapidly, what is still happening, and future realistic scenarios.