In most of mass media there is a common, unquestioned orthodoxy that is presented to the masses. Most mainstream economists, media news reporters and op-ed writers, and politicians do not deny climate change is happening due mostly to global warming caused by widespread use of carbon fuels. I certainly don’t dispute that truth. Some including President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will even say and maybe truly believe the world is facing an existential climate crisis. But most of us leaders and citizens gloss over that term which means a crisis during which life or existence on Earth itself is threatened.
Seldom do most leaders and ordinary citizens note, analyze, focus on or propose solutions based on an historical examination of the Industrial Age. It was during this approximate 200-year Industrial Age when almost all of the carbon compounds polluting our Earth’s atmosphere were emitted, mostly by the planet’s few developed nations. It was not coincidence that the world’s total production of goods and services increased roughly from an inflation — adjusted yearly $1 trillion to $100 trillion during the past 200 years. The correlation between the growth of economic production and the growth of carbon emissions is undeniable.
You would think this being the case, today’s various leaders would carefully and critically examine the Industrial Age and industrialism. Why and how are so many carbon compounds being emitted? Why and how are so many other harms happening to our Earth and its ability to sustain life?
Let us briefly spell out the fundamental processes of Industrialism:
1. Expanding all forms of extraction from Mother Earth including mining of natural and energy resources, rare and common minerals, leaving immense mounds of poisonous wastes in the vicinity; growing more crops but messing up soils by using chemical fertilizers on increasingly barren and plowed up fields for monocultures; polluting and eroding run-off waterways.
2. Subsidizing and expanding the transportation of Earth’s resources to locations from around the world where these resources are manufactured into a products, some useful, but many more conspicuous consumption goods thrown away when the novelty soon loses its appeal.
3. Transporting these manufacturing products throughout the world, but again leaving polluting, often poisonous wastes behind.
4. Damaging the final locations for these products as they are being used or installed.
5. And, finally, dumping or transporting the worn out, dismantled wastes to their final resting place. All these processes damage our finite, over-populated Earth. What an unbeautiful process of damaging our Earth, but out of sight for most of us, except the poor.
These industrial processes do result in an exponentially growing economy that our leaders and citizens worship and promote, but also always resulting in a damaged, finite Earth exhibiting many more signs of poor health than just increased carbon emissions, for example dead zones in our oceans.
The orthodoxy of many of those even those who take climate change seriously, for example those supporting a Green New Deal, seem to favor for the most part using the processes of industrialism for lowering emissions, for example more solar panels, and more windmills, dams etc. Their rationale or bribe is more jobs and more growth to benefit people. Their concern for Earth’s health, e.g. over the loss of forests, wetlands and biodiversity seems secondary. In the long run, the loss of Earth’s ability to sustain all forms of life will be a more severe loss. Most of the increased wealth goes to the more affluent anyway.
My Times Argus-reading friends, that is the industrial process. Admittedly during the short past 200 years of the Industrial Age, many more basic human needs have been met and many people lifted out of poverty, and admittedly many have enjoyed pleasures that folks living in earlier ages had not experienced.
However, there are still 1 billion people in the world living below the poverty line. The existence of hunger, homelessness and other social ills grows as well. Perhaps the growth of inequality is even more dangerous to human society than the damage of absolute poverty. In the U.S. today with its 12 million millionaires and billionaires and 38 million below the poverty line, it is difficult to have the necessary unity to be a functional nation.
Recently, I learned about and bought the book "Bright Green Lies" after reading a Times Argus commentary. This book builds a pretty convincing case for first caring about Earth and questioning many commonly held views that better Industrial technologies will save the day. My goal in here is not only to critique industrialism and economic growth, but to get people and leaders talking about the health of our Earth as well as the health of our pocketbooks. The Dalai Lama described for all of us this existential threat. "We will not survive if we keep destroying nature."
Harris Webster is a retired social studies teacher who lives in Montpelier.
