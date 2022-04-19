The media’s coverage of the climate crisis, despite the competing COVID and Ukraine crises, has expanded, but still falls far short of adequate, considering the existential nature of the climate crisis. One major flaw in its coverage is the neglect in presenting the viewpoints of ecological economists.
Ecological economists have a very different diagnosis on both the economy and the climate crisis from mainstream economists. The public has a right to hear both viewpoints. The media has the duty to present both points of view.
Put simply, ecological economists emphasize the role the Earth’s environment plays in shaping the human economy and the role the human economy plays in damaging the Earth’s environment. Those of us who took economics in college remember how little attention was placed on "land" as a factor of production and on the damage the Industrial Revolution inflicted on the Earth, especially the exponential increase in carbon emissions. Ecological economists value or almost worship the Earth’s health. Mainstream economists value or almost worship growth of production and consumption of material goods.
Both schools of economic thought have different emphases on how best to mitigate the climate crisis. Ordinary citizens in democratic society should get a chance to hear both points of view and then press their leaders and fellow citizens to take appropriate actions to best mitigate the climate crisis. I find it has so far failed in carrying this fundamental function.
The media is not the only institution to blame. No U.S. political leader pays much attention to ecological economists because politics focuses on the next election, believing perhaps correctly that ordinary citizens are mostly concerned about their immediate material needs. Political leaders neglecting the ecological point of view is one reason the media falls short in its coverage of that point of view. I asked Jon Erickson, a UVM ecological economist, if President Biden had any ecological economists on his Council of Economic Advisors. He laughed, implying no way.
Business leaders do think farther in the future than politicians, but have swallowed mainstream economists’ stress on economic growth of production and consumption of goods probably because they feel that is their function, plus they are very comfortable with the current distribution of wealth patterns it has resulted in. They don’t seem to be fully aware that the source of all wealth is the Earth.
Erickson does note that, in academia, there is a significant presence of ecological economists. Kay Raworth in her "Doughnut Economics" book tells of the rebellion of young British economic students revolting against their more elderly Economics profs and emphasizing the health of the Earth. Also, there are various environmental, indigenous, physical and biological science, arts and youth leaders empathetic to ecological economic thought.
Thankfully, those of us who want to explore the ideas of ecological economics can find many books which are sympathetic to, and articulate well, that viewpoint. Next month, Erickson's new book "The Progress Illusion, Reclaiming our Future from the Fairytale of Economics" comes out. Paul Hawken’s "Regeneration," "All We Can Save" anthology of writings by women climate activists, and indigenous-inspired "Braiding Sweetgrass" broaden one’s appreciation of the Earth. Also, there is an updated version of classic 20th century books such as "Limits of Growth" and the still inspiring Rachel Carson book "Silent Spring."
Another source of hope for encouraging an ecological economics outlook are faith groups. Check out the website vtipl.org of Vermont Interfaith Power and Light, an ecumenical NGO group of many faiths working to mitigate the climate crisis. Their spring conference on April 24 will feature Erickson’s ecological economic views. True religions value the spiritual, condemn false gods of excessive material accumulation, as well as value the equality implied by the Golden Rule.
Meanwhile, let’s all celebrate Earth Day this month by honoring our Earth throughout 2022 and all future millennia. The climate crisis has shown us the Earth is finite and vulnerable. Let us love and care for our finite, vulnerable Earth with all our hearts, soul and mind. Earth has sustained the life of our ancestors, ourselves and hopefully, will do so for future generations to come if our generation doesn’t mess up our Earth too much. Yes, our finite Earth sustains all of us, including our media, economists, politicians, producers and consumers, and religious and non-religious folks. May all humanity stop damaging the Earth by infinite growth and start building a sustainable society which recognizes we cannot have infinite growth on our wonderful finite planet.
Harris Webster lives in Montpelier and is a Vermont Interfaith Power and Light board member.
