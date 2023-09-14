Universities have long stood as bastions of intellectual exploration, critical thinking and the free exchange of ideas. However, the contemporary discourse surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion policies has sparked a heated debate, as these measures have been shown to impede the fundamental principles of free speech and open discourse.

Cornell University, known for its commitment to academic excellence, now finds itself at the heart of this debate as calls to reevaluate its DEI policies gain traction. Against the backdrop of President Martha Pollack’s declaration of the “Year of Free Speech” for the 2023-24 school year, a growing coalition of Cornell alumni, faculty and students — known as the Cornell Free Speech Alliance — assert that the school’s existing DEI policies pose a significant hindrance to the unfettered exchange of ideas.