Regarding the Sept. 24-25, “Prop 2 Opponents: ‘We can’t rewrite history,’ ” I would respond, at least we must get the history right.
As an elementary school teacher, I used to share with my students how proud we could be Vermont was the first state to “abolish slavery” in our Constitution, way back in 1777. However, it turns out what I told my students was only partly true: Vermont was, indeed, the first state to include words in our Constitution to prohibit slavery. But the framers did not stop with that statement. Lo and behold, they added three exceptions. Our Constitution stated you could not be “holden by law to serve any person as a servant, slave, or apprentice” unless: you were younger than the age of 21; you were “bound by your own consent” (what? why?); or you were “bound by law for the payment of debts, damages,” etc.
Wow. When I discovered these exception clauses, frankly, I was stunned. I had no idea. Our Constitution allowed enslavement of children and poor people? How can we have overlooked this truth of our history for so long?
There are those who argue it’s all a “moot point” today. Slavery (for adults, at least) has been illegal in Vermont since 1777, right? Well … no. Take time to listen to the recent episode of VPR’s "Brave Little State," responding to the question “How did Vermont profit from slavery?” to hear a collection of surprising and disturbing facts about this aspect of our history I had never known.
Some argue that, as was stated in The Times Argus front-page article about Prop 2, in revising the wording in our Constitution, “one of the most vaunted acts in the state’s history could inadvertently be erased.” And further, “We have to be careful because it is our history, good, bad or indifferent. We can’t rewrite history.” But what if that “vaunted act” has been misrepresented? What if we have been rewriting and inaccurately presenting history, through the stories we’ve been telling our schoolchildren and ourselves, all these years?
The more deeply I delve into this aspect of our state’s history, the more I can see it is complex. However, in my mind, there’s also a very simple way to consider it: Words matter. And when I consider the “exception clauses” in Vermont’s Constitution, the issue seems very simple and clear: Those words should not be a part of our Constitution any longer.
Dell Waterhouse lives in Worcester.
