Regarding the Sept. 24-25, “Prop 2 Opponents: ‘We can’t rewrite history,’ ” I would respond, at least we must get the history right. 

As an elementary school teacher, I used to share with my students how proud we could be Vermont was the first state to “abolish slavery” in our Constitution, way back in 1777. However, it turns out what I told my students was only partly true: Vermont was, indeed, the first state to include words in our Constitution to prohibit slavery. But the framers did not stop with that statement. Lo and behold, they added three exceptions. Our Constitution stated you could not be “holden by law to serve any person as a servant, slave, or apprentice” unless: you were younger than the age of 21; you were “bound by your own consent” (what? why?); or you were “bound by law for the payment of debts, damages,” etc.

