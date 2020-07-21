This past week, a majority of Barre’s City Council committed to adding approximately $560,000 over three years for two new police officers – over and above a base salary increase for the department of $100,000.
This decision came before we had the opportunity to coordinate and finalize budget adjustments that will determine impacts to other departments and the FY21 tax rate. The decision will have a ripple effect: $250,000 of the new police officer spending will be paid for by the U.S. Dept. of Justice, and $310,000 will come from the city, over that three-year period.
The federal grant is not paying for necessary officer equipment and two new police cruisers (which the city replaces every three years). Further, the annual and ongoing cost of $188,000 for the new officers will be entirely shouldered by the city when the federal grant runs out in three years. These priorities were included in this year’s council- and voter-approved budget.
What we all know now, that we didn’t know then, is that most budgets have changed since March 3. If you haven’t lost your job or income, count yourself lucky. The city is losing income and is likely to continue to lose revenue as the mismanaged Washington, D.C., response ensures a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and deeper recession. It is not business as usual; it is a time to reevaluate everything we do.
City staff are presently estimating a half-million in revenue loss. Although the staff furlough program and early reductions in city services (life spring leaf pickup and cemetery mowing) have covered some of that gap, council has yet to decide on how it will make up the remaining $278,000 in estimated deficit.
Some proposals include turning off street lights and not plowing snow between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. this winter. We do not think these are sustainable solutions, but we appreciate the city departments’ concerted efforts to find savings while council grows the police department.
Making the financial outlook worse, the city’s assessor downgraded the projected Grand List growth by $4.5 million. When projected revenues are down and projected Grand List values are down, it can mean only one thing unless the city makes tough cuts: higher property taxes! Barre City (not school) currently has the third highest municipal tax rate in the state, that’s three out of 251. The city may move to first place this year if fiscal health and financial sustainability do not come first.
The key reason offered for adding police officers was to reduce overtime; the department faces high call volumes and frequently overspends its budget. This year, the police department is ending the fiscal year $169,000 over its approved budget.
Additional staff might reduce overtime obligations according to city staff, but it is not a guarantee, and there was no analysis provided to councilors that identified what is discretionary overtime, what is non-discretionary/contractual overtime, what is overtime offset by fee revenue, and if the city is doing everything it can to recover costs related to ordinance enforcement, like speeding tickets.
Make no mistake, we sincerely value the work of the city’s police force, and we are open to exploring any approach that will cost-effectively deliver on public safety outcomes – like the mental health worker included in this year’s budget for $20,000.
However, we were not provided sufficient information necessary to determine if additional staff is the most effective way to meet public safety challenges and whether additional personnel will put a stop to overspent budgets that people in Barre can’t afford.
We ran on affordability, and we know the buck stops with us, with council. We take that responsibility seriously. We also ran on transparency and infrastructure investments, which is why transparency about how taxpayers dollars are being spent is so important before making big decisions.
We know the city’s infrastructure is in dire need of maintenance, but this year’s paving program is estimated to be a meager $76,000. If you’ve ever looked at the Department of Public Works garage or equipment, you can see the stark inequities across city departments.
Things have changed since March, and so has the fiscal state of the city. Although we were not successful in holding the line on new police officer personnel, we accept the decision of the council. Now, the decisions ahead will be framed by this one. We know that choices have consequences, and we strive to be transparent about why we voted the way we did.
People in Barre are struggling to stay afloat and keep families fed during this tough time. These times affect us all and cuts to existing services and higher tax rates are not the way to go. We hope that council will come together around a renewed focus on fiscal health by scrutinizing ways we can make city government more efficient, effective and fair: A budget that puts Barre’s people first. We can get through this together, but we’re all going to have to tighten up, including City Hall.
Barre City Councilors Jake Hemmerick (Ward 1), Teddy Waszazak (Ward 2) and Ericka Reil (Ward 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.