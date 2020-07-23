I like jigsaw puzzles. By forcing you to figure out how shapes and images fit together, they give the brain good exercise. It’s a perfect thing to do on a rainy day, not to mention in an age of social distancing.
My current work in progress is a collection of World War II posters. There are the classics we all know. Rosie the Riveter flexes her bicep. A stern Uncle Sam points a finger directly at you. Slogans along the lines of “Loose Lips Sink Ships” appear more than once.
There are a few new to me. “Fish is a Fighting Food” is wonderfully alliterative and surprisingly catchy. There’s another with an image of an enemy plane going down in flames with the caption “Your Scrap Brought It Down.” That’s part of the conservation and rationing messages that show up over and over again.
They are all words and images the World War II generation lived by. Young men and women who grew up during the Great Depression came of age just in time to fight a global war. It is sobering to think of the deprivations they lived with and the sacrifices they made. They tackled enormous problems head-on with a conviction they would solve them.
In the beginning, victory was by no means a sure thing. When the German 6th Army surrendered in Stalingrad in February 1943, it was clear Germany could not win the war. Despite the obvious outcome, the fighting was far from over. Germany did not capitulate until May 1945; Japan signed its surrender in September. All the while, America saved scraps, rationed essentials, and devoted its young men and women to the war effort.
My parents had their roles. My father volunteered and served in the Army Air Corps, my mother worked for a while in the Pentagon. Five of my six uncles served in the military. One was briefly captured by the Germans in North Africa, but they all survived. Many families were not so fortunate.
The word “together” shows up on many of these posters and that highlights a theme underlying them all. Victory lay in each person doing his/her part, looking out for one another, and in working together for a common cause.
Today, instead of a global war, we face a global pandemic, economic downturn and social turmoil on a scale last seen over 50 years ago. As we remember the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, we should also remember the spirit of that generation and apply it again.
It’s actually not much of a puzzle what the winning formula is.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
