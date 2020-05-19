The Wisconsin presidential primary holds a key lesson for us: It is not the prudent way to vote during a pandemic. Wisconsin voters stood in line in jammed polling places for hours to cast a ballot. They were forced to choose between voting and protecting their own health and that of others.
Vermonters should not be forced to make that choice. In March, the Legislature passed H.681, which gave the secretary of state, in consultation with the governor, temporary authority to change how we vote during the COVID-19 emergency. Gov. Phil Scott signed it into law March 30 as Act 92.
The secretary of state’s office is working on implementation and discussing their ideas with Governor Scott. Whatever the details are, they will almost certainly include an expansion of Vermont’s early and absentee voting system. It’s an established, safe and secure process that allows any registered voter to cast a ballot by mail.
We know how to do this. In the 2016 and 2018 elections, about 30% of Vermonters voted this way. Polls will still have to be open on Election Day to accommodate the people who can’t be reached by mail and those who need assistance. Given a vastly reduced number of voters at the polls, poll workers will be able to devise safe ways to manage those who come to vote in person.
You do not have to wait for action from the governor and secretary of state. It’s already easy to vote by mail in Vermont. You can start at the “My Voter Page” (mvp.vermont.gov). There will two green buttons: one to confirm you are a registered voter and one to register if you are not.
Then you can log in to see our personal voter page. There you can confirm or update your mailing address and submit a request for an absentee ballot. You can ask for the August primary ballot and the November general election ballots at the same time. Your town clerk will mail you those ballots during their respective early voting periods with instructions on how to complete and return them.
If you’d rather not use the My Voter Page, you can email or call your town clerk with your request.
In 2018, 26% of the ballots cast in the U.S. were by mail. Five states, Hawaii, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Colorado, will conduct their 2020 elections entirely by mail.
What about fraud? Oregon has been voting by mail since 2000, sending out more than 100 million ballots and documenting only a dozen cases of fraud. Vote-by-mail is well-established in Vermont, and the secretary of state has security measures up and running. Secretary Jim Condos: “We won’t settle for anything less than safe, secure and accessible elections Vermont elections this year.”
We cannot easily predict what the coronavirus will do in the coming months. Vermonters have done an excellent job of protecting themselves and others during the pandemic. We can honor that effort and exercise our right to participate in elections by voting by mail.
Rep. Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.