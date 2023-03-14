There was a time when we could depend on certain principles from the Republican Party. They stood for liberty and small government. Above all, they told us they wanted to get government off our backs. They were also self-styled champions of law and order. On the world stage, they viewed the Russians with deep suspicion and were ready to counter their every move.
The Republican brand was once so well established, it is difficult to fathom what the GOP is doing today.
Let’s start with Jan. 6. Yes, there are Republicans who denounce what happened that day, yet there is a significant number who deny violence took place and promote the Big Lie that led to it. That lie and the president’s urging resulted in an attack on the Capitol police and the Capitol itself while many chanted “Hang Mike Pence.” From respect for law and order to condoning an assault on the Capitol is a mystifying leap.
And what about thwarting Russian aggression? They are now engaged in the unprovoked invasion of another nation, and the U.S. has played a leading role in the effort by free nations to support Ukraine. Yet, now we have congressional Republicans who want to pump the brakes. I encourage them to review Neville Chamberlain’s early dealings with Adolf Hitler and how well that worked out.
And for liberty and keeping government off our backs? That concept is clearly out the window, for we now see Republicans using the power of government to control us in the most intimate and basic way. They seem to be quite comfortable telling us what we can and cannot do. Denying women’s reproductive liberty is one of those acts. Since overturning Roe v. Wade, several red states have criminalized a woman’s right to make her own decisions. Some of those states are also stepping on parental rights by denying medical treatment for minors with gender dysphoria.
Florida has become a prime example of intrusive government. Republicans there are comfortable telling schools what they can teach (not AP Black Studies), what you can say (not “gay”), what you can read (don’t want you to feel bad about slavery) and what you can think (don’t wonder about your gender identity). And in what is probably the most un-Republican act of them all, they used the power of government to take over assets of a private company (Disney).
I have never been a Republican. I’ve had plenty of reasons for disagreeing with them, but I could respect their opinions and have always been more than willing to work with them to solve our problems. That is now far more difficult to do.
I do not know what caused a major party to stray so far from its roots and core principles. I truly hope the GOP can find its way back, especially as we enter another presidential campaign. We would all be better off.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
