For years now we’ve been witnessing the decline of civility in public discourse. The downhill slope is getting steeper.
In the Vermont Legislature, where we depend on the exchange of ideas and information, one is free to approach an idea from all angles. The process tends to expose the idea’s good and bad sides and leads to better legislation.
However, one is not allowed to insult the presenter, question the presenter’s intelligence, integrity or motives, belittle him or her, and definitely not threaten the presenter with violence. That behavior creates roadblocks and stalemates and does not move the process along. It’s counterproductive. Why would you want to cooperate with, or even listen to, someone who is personally attacking you?
Yet, all too often, we witness that behavior at national and local levels. It is OK and expected in a democracy to disagree. We have processes for dealing with disagreement that are designed to find a path forward. Uncivil behavior puts a big STOP sign on that path.
It is also OK to be passionate about a cause. If the passion is channeled to encourage a way forward, it can bring energy to the process. Personal attacks raise energy levels, but in a negative direction.
What particularly disturbs me is the vehemence of some of the attacks. We now often hear of death threats directed at public officials by people who don’t like something they said. Really? A person who disagrees with you should die for having a different viewpoint? That thinking is wrong on every count imaginable.
On the street and in the home, a gun is too often seen as the right tool for settling a dispute. It reflects an absolutist, totalitarian mindset that has no place in a democratic society. Thankfully, that level of threatened and real violence is rare in legislative bodies. We need to protect our democracy and work to keep it that way.
The public is not well served when the governmental body, whether a school board, select board, city council or legislature, is paralyzed by recriminations, name calling, insults and threats. Members who engage in the behavior should either change or be replaced. Outsiders who bring that behavior into a meeting should not be allowed to continue.
It is proper to question a body’s actions or argue against an idea; it is not proper to turn the argument into personal attacks. The people who do that impede progress, not enhance it. We the public deserve better.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.