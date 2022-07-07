We have entered a time warp: Suddenly, we are back in the early 1960s. I remember the time period well, turning 18 in 1963. Returning to that time creates in me not nostalgia but despair that we have to do it all over again.
Daily mass shootings were still in the future, but there was plenty of gun violence. Guns were used to settle political disputes and make political statements. The shooting deaths of John and Robert Kennedy, Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and civil rights workers were a mix of racial hatred and deranged, misguided attempts to change social policy. The rifle Oswald used to kill JFK was obtained by mail order. No background check there. Let’s keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people.
When I was young, racial segregation was widely practiced and legal in many southern jurisdictions. Blacks were routinely denied access to public facilities and forced to attend underfunded, substandard schools. States used poll taxes and “literacy tests” to suppress minority voting. The tactics used now to suppress minority voting have changed, but the intent looks awfully familiar. We should not stack the deck when it comes to voting.
In the early-’60s, LBGTQ issues were rarely on public radar. The gay population remained largely underground and same-sex activity was illegal in many places. A college classmate of mine did not come out until the ’80s. Since those days, LBGTQ folks have gained some recognition and protection, but those little gains are once again under assault. All Americans deserve the same rights.
Before Roe v. Wade, women were often forced to either have unwanted children or to risk serious injury or death in back-alley abortions. The Supreme Court has thrown women, especially those with few resources, right back into those times. The Texas law that rewards people for turning in those who seek an abortion is even worse than the situation in the ’60s: It smacks of Nazi tactics. Women should have control over their own bodies.
While it might be fun to be 18 again, I have no interest in returning to 1963. Republican leadership and the Supreme Court have taken us there, and we do have to start over again. We need to express our outrage at injustice and our acceptance of all our brothers and sisters. We need to reject violence and hatred. We need to be politically engaged.
Above all, we need to vote — vote for candidates who want all of us to have equal rights and treatment. We need public servants who have the guts to expose lies and misinformation and for whom the rule of law is more important than holding on to power.
We almost got there once, but it didn’t stick. Let’s do it better this time.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
