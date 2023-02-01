I was a teenager in the 1950s and came of age in the ’60s. Each decade had plenty of bad stuff. As a result, I don’t have any nostalgia for the “good old days.”
In the ’50s, the Cold War was frigid; our town’s air raid drills and our school’s nuclear attack drills reinforced the idea that we would have a nuclear war and our chances of surviving it were slim. Polio was a more immediate threat. It restricted what we could do in the summer, and when the vaccine became available, we schoolchildren eagerly rolled up our sleeves to get the shot. At the beginning of that decade, this boy from a small town in central Maine was vaguely aware of a war in Korea. By the end of the ’50s, the same was true of the civil rights movement. There were no Blacks in my school, and I personally did not know a single person of color. I was aware of racial discrimination but had never seen it in action.
That changed in the 1960s, which had more than their share of horrors: political assassinations, race riots, Vietnam and backlash to the growing civil rights movement. My world expanded, and I did see how treating others unequally impacted lives. Gunshots snuffed out rays of hope on a Dallas street in 1963 and in Memphis and Los Angeles in 1968.
Neither decade was all gloom and doom. I had a happy childhood and in the ’60s, had the wonderful, personal milestones of becoming an adult, launching a career as a teacher, falling in love, marriage and our first child. They are plenty of good memories to cherish. Yet given the choice, I would not want to return to either decade to relive it.
We are nearing a quarter of the way into the next century, and it’s difficult not to make comparisons.
Despite our obvious advances, one has to wonder if ignorance and hate are making a comeback. Consider the proliferation of mass shootings, hate crimes and vaccine denial in the face of another deadly epidemic. From Jewish laser beams causing wildfires to child sex rings in pizza parlors, people are willing to believe and promote absurd notions. There has been an increase in invective and personal attacks in public discourse. Most disturbing is the attempted coup by a sitting president and his supporters.
I hate to say it, but it seems the same old bad stuff is still there, just now wearing different masks.
The fix is simple but hard to do. We have to treat one another with civility and respect. We need to observe the rules and laws we humans have devised for living and working together. We need to put folks in public office who will also do those things. We all live in the same universe, and we have to work together to get through what that universe throws at us. Then we can go into the future with hope for the good "new" days.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
