I was a teenager in the 1950s and came of age in the ’60s. Each decade had plenty of bad stuff. As a result, I don’t have any nostalgia for the “good old days.”

In the ’50s, the Cold War was frigid; our town’s air raid drills and our school’s nuclear attack drills reinforced the idea that we would have a nuclear war and our chances of surviving it were slim. Polio was a more immediate threat. It restricted what we could do in the summer, and when the vaccine became available, we schoolchildren eagerly rolled up our sleeves to get the shot. At the beginning of that decade, this boy from a small town in central Maine was vaguely aware of a war in Korea. By the end of the ’50s, the same was true of the civil rights movement. There were no Blacks in my school, and I personally did not know a single person of color. I was aware of racial discrimination but had never seen it in action.

