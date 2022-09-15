Doing genealogical research, we might discover when and where our distant ancestors were born, when and where they died, and the same for their spouses and children. I want to know much more. What did they do for a living? What kind of life experiences did they have? Most often, I can find nothing that tells me truly personal details and what led to me.
I know a fair amount about my great-grandfather Walz: the usual birth and death info, where he lived, how he earned a living, whom he married. Since he died before I was born, I could not know him personally, but I did know two of his sons: my grandfather and one of his brothers. They were both hard-working, successful men who also happened to be nice people and from that, I’m guessing they grew up in a warm and supportive household. That’s nice to know.
Going back one more generation, my great-great-grandfather Walz arrived in New York in 1854. He eventually settled in Washington, D.C., where he raised a family and died. I know what region of Germany he came from. Beyond that, I know very little. While I could make educated guesses, for a long time, I could not determine what sort of person he was or why he felt he had to leave Germany for the New World.
About 10 years ago, I found the village in southwestern Germany where the family came from and where people with our surname still live. Suddenly, I had about 10 more generations and hundreds more individuals in the family tree. I have no clear evidence of what they did for a living but guess they were mostly subsistence farmers. They were not wealthy or powerful.
Their mortality statistics tell me they had tough lives. An astounding 28.5% of them died in infancy. Their life expectancy was only 40.3 years. They suffered famine, disease and, in that southwestern corner of Germany near the French border, frequent warfare. They lived in a feudal system in which they had little say and little control over their own lives. It’s no wonder great-great-granddad packed up and left in 1854.
Although I would love to learn much more, I now have an appreciation of how they lived and the heritage they built and left me.
That cannot happen in the other direction. I will probably never know my great-great-grandchildren, what kind of people they will become, how they will live and what issues they will face. I hope they will have happy, fruitful lives but there are forces now at work that could prevent all of that.
I am referring to the forces that ignored election results and tried to overthrow our government. They are now working to erode basic freedoms and rights. If they win the day, I fear my descendants’ lives could resemble those of my ancestors, living in misery with few rights and little say in how to conduct their lives under an authoritarian regime.
That is why I am determined to do something about the heritage I leave behind while I still can. If you care about the heritage you will leave, how your great-great-grandchildren will live, you need to act now.
Speak up against injustice. Stand up to the anti-democratic forces trying so hard to bring us under their control. Throw your support behind those who want to treat all of us and our world with decency and respect. Use your ballot to elect candidates who will protect our democracy rather than assault it.
Do it for yourself, your children and all those who will follow. Leave them a heritage they will not need to escape.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
