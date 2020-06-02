The pandemic emergency has highlighted some of our social challenges. Homelessness is a special one. We currently house nearly 2,000 homeless Vermonters in motels. That has been a mixed blessing. On the positive side, we now have a better picture of how many Vermonters are homeless. In the motels, they can practice social distancing and food, social and medical services can be delivered to their door. There has not been a single case of COVID-19 reported among them so far. The arrangement also gives motel owners an income during a time when they cannot accept their usual guests.
The negatives, however, are considerable. It’s tough on a family to spend months in a motel room. It’s expensive to keep 2,000 people in motels. Travel restrictions are being eased and will eventually be lifted. Motels will have their regular commercial business available again.
What then becomes of the homeless? No one wants to dump them out on the streets. Neither should they go back into the congregate settings of the traditional homeless shelter.
The problem is further compounded by the state of Vermont’s housing stock. It tends to be old and not up to modern codes. It is also scarce; many Vermont communities have a 1% vacancy rate.
My committee (House General, Housing and Military Affairs) works on the homeless issue every session. The 2020 pandemic has ramped up the scale of the problem and increased the urgency of finding solutions.
The $1.25 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund we have from Washington might have some answers. There are provisions that could help provide housing and relieve homelessness, but there are hitches. The Scott administration floated some proposals only to be told they would not be allowed by the terms of the fund. They’ve been frustrated by vague rules that seem to keep shifting.
Another serious hitch is that any projects have to fully paid for by Dec. 30. That makes it very difficult to use any of that money to build new housing units.
In H.448, Rep. Peter Anthony and I co-sponsored a bill that would incentivize property owners to rehab vacant and blighted buildings and get them back on the market. When we presented H.448 to the Barre City Council, they endorsed it. They saw the benefits for Barre.
That vital rehabbing piece of our bill was put into a more comprehensive housing bill. We heard that the administration had latched onto the idea of rehabbing housing and wanted to expand it with more money and allowing landlords who want to bring their apartments up to code, to be eligible. We now have some details: the administration proposes to devote $8 million to a Vermont Re-Housing Recovery Fund to rehab 256 units for the homeless. Two problems: 1) 2,000 people aren’t going to fit into 256 units. It will be interesting to hear what the administration plans to do with those who can’t get in. 2) The CARES Act provides no funding for the services these folks need. Those services are essential to giving them a path forward.
The administration is very aware of those issues and is working on them. We should soon see a bill in the Legislature with concrete proposals.
I sincerely hope we can get the idea of rehabbing substandard housing through the process to the finish line and not just for the homeless and not just for this year. It would get existing housing back on the market, give landlords some income, create jobs, improve neighborhoods and help alleviate homelessness.
Rep. Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
