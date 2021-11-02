I write in response to the Oct. 28 commentary on single-member vs. two-member House districts in Vermont.
What the writer says about gerrymandering is potentially a real concern in most of our House districts but in Barre City and Barre Town, the opposite is true. Both the city and town are the right size for having two representatives in the Vermont House. Under the two-member system, our district boundaries match the borders of our respective communities. That means every voter in every neighborhood in the city gets to vote for the same slate of House candidates. The same is true for the town. Nobody is disadvantaged or marginalized by drawing an artificial boundary within the community.
If, however, you carve up either community by adding interior boundaries, you run the risk of doing exactly what the writer wants to avoid. Gerrymandering could become a problem.
The single-member district solution can create more difficulties, especially in the city, where we have three wards. The boundaries of three wards and two House districts cannot match up. That leads to voter confusion.
The folks who live in a slice of the north end of the city might remember the days when we had two single-member districts and they were in neither one of them. Their state representative lived in Berlin. That made little sense.
In a two-member district, a Barre City or Town resident does not have to wonder which person represents their piece of the community. Constituents can choose to contact either of their two representatives or both.
I’ve campaigned under both systems. The two-member district means more voters to contact and more work and money spent for the candidate, but we should never re-district based on convenience for the candidate. What it means for the voter has to be foremost.
In short, this is an example of how one size does not fit all. Single-member districts might make sense in many places, but in Barre City and Town, the two-member district is cleaner, simpler and more democratic. It avoids the gerrymandering issue. We serve our voters better by sticking with what we have.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre. He represents the city with Peter Anthony in the House of Representatives.
