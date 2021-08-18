I’ve compiled the numbers that allow me to compare states and the impact of COVID. The results are enlightening and frightening. The sheer size of the numbers — millions of affected lives — brings home the enormity of the pandemic.
A “what if?” question occurred to me. We know Vermont has fared quite well. Only American Samoa and Hawaii have lower per capita death rates. They have the distinct advantage of being islands far away in the Pacific. In Vermont, we listened to the science and to the leaders who wanted to do the right thing. We took care to protect ourselves and our neighbors.
What if all the other American states and territories had performed at the same level as Vermont? What would our COVID record look like?
The numbers are changing daily, in some states by thousands of people. What I have is a snapshot based on numbers published on Aug. 12, 13 and 16. Since infection numbers have been soaring, some of the most recent rates are probably worse than those from Aug. 12. In any event, the ratios and percentages still are instructive even if they have changed by a few percentage points.
I looked at four factors: infection rate, hospitalization rate, vaccination rate and death rate.
As of Aug. 12, there was a total of 36,775,863 documented COVID cases in the American states and territories, with rates ranging from American Samoa’s 0.01% (they’ve reported only four cases) to North Dakota’s 14.5%. Only 16 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions (states, territories and D.C.) had rates below 10%. If the country all had Vermont’s infection rate of 4.07%, there would have been 25,464,697 fewer cases for a total 11,311,166 sick people. That is a lot less time lost by business and labor, a lot fewer medical bills, and a lot less misery. And the U.S. would not lead the world in cases.
Vermont has the lowest hospitalization rate among the states with three hospitalizations per 100,000 population as of Aug. 13. It’s no surprise that Florida is the worst with 68 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, almost 23 times our rate. If all the states had Vermont’s rate, about 82,600 fewer people would have been taking up hospital beds because of COVID. Hospitals would have more resources to deal with strokes, heart attacks, diabetes and all the other reasons why they have patients.
I then looked at the fully vaccinated. If the entire country had rolled up their sleeves at Vermont’s pace, 50.8 million more Americans would have been fully vaccinated by Aug. 16. That would have resulted in less disease and death and fewer opportunities for the virus to mutate into something still more dangerous.
And then there are the deaths. If the entire U.S. experienced Vermont’s rate of 0.04%, 483,925 fewer people would have died. That is a two-thirds reduction in the actual number.
The last is especially troublesome. Nearly 484,000 Americans did not have to die. If only all Americans had done what Vermonters did, those people could still be with us today. I hold the deniers, the obstructionists, those who spread lies about the vaccine and especially, the leaders who get in the way of the safety of their people, responsible; I hold them responsible for all the extra, totally unnecessary spread of disease, economic disruption, loss of life and grief.
Vermonters have demonstrated we can be, and are, better than that. We have good numbers largely because we have not allowed politics to hinder preventing disease and protecting our people. If only the entire country could do the same.
Tommy Walz lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.