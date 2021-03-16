Legislators get many messages urging us to back or oppose specific bills and that is a good thing. We do want to hear from constituents. Based on years of reading messages, I offer several hints on the best way to do it.
Before you contact a Vermont legislator about a bill, make sure it is from Vermont and not federal or from another state. We put only an H. or an S. in front of the bill number and never have a number that high. I’ve received messages urging me to vote for or against bills on the federal level or from another state. I can’t do either.
Know the bill. Give the bill’s number and a three- or four-word summary of what it is. For example, H.XXX on cleaning up Lake Champlain.
We generate over 1,000 bills each biennium, and it takes an effort to keep track of them. Make sure it is from the current legislative session. We push a restart button every biennium. A bill from 2020 is no longer in play.
Rather than just accepting a special interest group’s version of what is or is not in a bill, read it for yourself. Go to https://legislature.vermont.gov/ and use the Bill Search feature. It might not be the most exciting read, but you can determine for yourself whether you support or oppose it. A list of the bill’s sponsors is at the top of the first page. You do not need to contact a bill’s sponsor to urge him/her to vote for it, but feel free to express your own support or opposition if you wish. Using a special interest group’s form letter is easy and convenient, but you will have more impact if you use your own words.
If you have strong feelings about a bill, it’s perfectly fine to be forceful, but don’t threaten. That’s counter-productive. Think of how you would react if you received a threatening message.
Over 50% of the messages I get from Barre City residents are from people who are not registered to vote. Anyone should feel free to contact a legislator, but if you really care about public policy issues, you should exercise your right to vote. That way, you have a voice in who is making public policy and on the local level often on the policy itself. Charter changes are a good example of the latter.
Legislators depend on information. That’s why we take testimony and ask for data when considering a bill. Feedback from constituents is an important piece. If you follow some simple guidelines, your input can have more impact.
Rep. Tommy Walz lives in Barre City.
