The Montpelier public debate around whether to authorize the purchase of the country club property has been missing an important facet. The development of public recreation resources is fundamental to ensuring equity in access to the outdoors and recreation opportunities, especially for our children. As a long-time user of Montpelier’s current recreation facilities, both as a player and a coach, I believe they perpetuate inequitable outcomes.
Our parks and trails are exclusively located on one side of town. The real estate market reflects that access to nature. It’s an asset for those neighborhoods nearby. The expansion of the bike path up along the course of the old access road would bring new opportunities to residents who lack nearby access to recreational opportunities presently.
We also need to be honest about what a lack of investment in public recreational resources is doing to inequity. The Recreation Center on Barre Street is inadequate for many reasons and fails to provide a safe place for kids to grow, learn and challenge themselves. Vermont has a wealth of pay-to-play recreational opportunities that simply aren’t accessible for residents. Despite the valiant efforts of the Recreation Department and hosts of volunteers to overcome the challenges, the affluent can provide their children opportunities others do not have.
In my professional capacity, I think a lot about environmental justice, which works to ensure equitable access to environmental benefits without inequitable impacts of environmental burdens. I do understand that adding more long-term debt feels challenging for residents of our community, but if we’re going to provide meaningful opportunities for all residents of this city, we need to invest in our outdoor and other recreational facilities and make them accessible for all.
As we weigh this important decision, I hope we can bear in mind that public recreational resources in this community are inequitably shared currently. I will be voting in favor of the purchase to improve recreational opportunities for all residents. We won’t get another opportunity like this.
Peter Walke lives in Montpelier.
