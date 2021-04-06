It breaks my heart that the Bashara family is no longer in the running for the Hampton Inn project including the much-needed, city-owned, parking garage. Over the years, I’ve used the hotel to house relatives and real estate clients coming to town to look for homes. It is such a well-run hotel that is clean and so friendly. My relatives love staying there, as did my real estate clients. (I’m now retired.) They love the food, friendly atmosphere, crackling fireplace in the lobby, cleanliness and convenient location.
Most downtown hotels I’m familiar with no longer exist. I was raised in Olean, New York, and the beautiful Olean House Hotel is now a residence for transients and is split up into small offices. It once was the center of our little city for dining, parties, comfy lounge and clean rooms. Olean is no longer a vibrant little city. Walmart, K-Mart, etc., now circle the edges of that town and all the vibrant stores, Bradner’s Department Store, bookstores, Woolworth’s, etc. have disappeared. It’s a ghost town now.
It’s a glaring, obvious fact that downtown Montpelier lacks parking. Some of us are lucky enough to live just a few blocks from downtown and can stroll into town. However, it’s difficult for those using cars (families with children, those living outside of town, business people) to find a parking space. And, now with so many restaurants wanting parklets (I think that’s great), we have fewer and fewer parking spaces.
This parking lot they were requesting was unobtrusive, convenient, would free up parking spaces, and would assuredly help to bring more people into town.
Our brave storekeepers hang in there because they believe in what they have to contribute to our shoppers. They must be, by nature, optimists. I sincerely believe Montpelier could become another Olean with the downtown emptied of our lovely shops because they just couldn’t make a living doing what they do so well. Just not enough foot traffic in town.
I do thank the Basharas for all they do for our city: Capitol Plaza, movie theater, laundromat, car wash. They serve the total community and they draw people into this little state capital.
What a selfish act by a dozen people to undermine a project designed to invigorate and assist Montpelier in attracting more people to our beautiful downtown.
Lindsay Wade lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.