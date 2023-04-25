With nearly two-thirds of all energy currently used in Vermont to heat homes coming from fossil fuels, our thermal sector sits atop a list we might title “Unsustainable Status Quo.” At Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, we have always called for bold climate action. In this moment, there are no bold ways forward on climate that don’t directly — and immediately — address how we and our neighbors heat our homes.

Along with hundreds of members and partners, we are calling upon our elected officials to meet the urgency of the climate crisis with decisive legislation that gets to the heart of what needs to be done: lowering emissions and moving Vermont to a clean energy future. No single policy decision will get us there, but the Affordable Heat Act moves the needle in some very effective ways.

