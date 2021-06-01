On May 27, the Burlington Free Press, owned by the Gannett Corp., published an article about the Montpelier parking garage. It contained several errors, but there is no way to respond to the Free Press. Since some Argus readers also read the Free Press, I would be grateful if you would let me set the record straight.
First of all, the Montpelier parking garage is not “killed.” Despite the city’s announcement last month, they are pressing forward with the project (without the hotel). They have met with Christ Church and rescheduled the court hearing.
Both the Free Press and The Times Argus have quoted Mayor Anne Watson’s assertion that appellants stalled the project to death. This is completely untrue, neither from intention nor from events.
Many Montpelier citizens were dismayed by the garage’s 2018 zoning permit, mostly due to safety concerns. The purpose of the appeal was to ensure safety and conformance with historic district guidelines, not to “kill” the project. At that early stage, there was no Act 250 decision.
The appeal for both permits has, indeed, dragged on for more than two years, but no delay has been caused by the appellants. The sources of delay have been:
— The city did not follow public notice rules before the item was placed on the ballot.
— The city needed time to fully explore the extent of hazardous waste on the site.
— The city had never signed a key agreement with Capitol Plaza, which was supposed to be part of the original permit.
— The city, recognizing serious flaws in the proposal, took months to redesign, re-estimate its cost, then redesign again.
— The city was paralyzed by COVID. The court waited nine months, from June 2020 to March 2021, for one motion to be filed by the city.
In the Free Press article, appellant lawyer James Dumont explained that Montpelier failed to conform with its own master plan in proposing the garage. City Manager Bill Fraser told the Free Press “a master plan is not a regulatory document.” However, according to Vermont statute: Act 250 Land Use Permit (10 V.S.A., CH. 151) “Criterion 10 — Local and Regional Plans: All projects must be in conformance with the municipal plan, the regional plan, and any capital improvement plan which may exist.”
That is why master plans go through a rigorous process of public hearings, local adoption and then regional approval.
In the Free Press article, Fraser also claimed local businesses will lose revenue from a lack of “convenient parking.” There is no evidence this claim is true. As pointed out in Montpelier’s master plan, pre-COVID shortages were primarily due to shortcomings in the state’s management of its parking needs. Post-COVID, with many state employees working from home, there are not enough cars to fill available spaces. Parklets are springing up downtown, and larger lots remain empty.
In closing, thank you so much, Times Argus, for remaining a local paper that encourages public discussion. It was strange to call the Free Press and get an out-of-state person.
Sandra Vitzthum lives in Montpelier. She was among the plaintiffs in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.