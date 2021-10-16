The State of Vermont has screwed up — big time. The Woodside Juvenile Detention Center was mismanaged by the Department for Children and Families for years, and wasn’t closed only because it was outdated and there were falling numbers housed there, but also because of staff turnover, lawsuits, allegations of abuse and assaults by staff, and even assaults of staff by adjudicated teens. The Legislature screwed up by spending years discussing the problems and failing to find a fix or an alternative. Finally, Woodside was closed in October 2020 without a replacement — no “Plan B.”
This has created a terrible sense of urgency in Montpelier to open a new, right-sized detention center, with more of a therapeutic approach and less of a corrections look and feel — a laudable goal in the right setting.
Somehow, the State decided they wanted to work with an out-of-state provider, the Becket Family of Services, and its subsidiary, the Vermont Permanency Initiative. A plan was hatched to open a “Woodside replacement” in a remote part of Newbury zoned as a conservation district, on a tiny Class 4 dirt road off a very quiet Class 3 dirt road. Newbury is a small, rural town with no local law enforcement, and no access to the sort of support services needed to detain and treat Vermont’s most dangerous teens — not the right setting.
The plan, to gut and radically rehab a former bed & breakfast to create a maximum security facility to house dangerous adjudicated youth offenders, would create one of the largest employment centers in town, with up to 43 employees. It would increase traffic on a quiet dirt road by at least 10-fold. It calls for about 30 times as much outdoor lighting as most single family homes emit, creating a bright eyesore, high up on a hillside, visible from a wide area to the east. It is clearly not allowed under existing conservation district zoning, and is entirely out of keeping with the intent and letter of the Newbury Town Plan. Lawyers representing VPI are claiming it should be treated as a single family home, and should be exempt from many aspects of local land use and zoning. I cry “Foul.”
None of this is the fault of the Town of Newbury, nor Newbury residents, who were peacefully going about their business, largely unaware of all the chaos in Essex and in Montpelier. Yet, here we are, under active attack from our own state government, and having to scramble to defend ourselves. Three information sessions were held in February by Zoom, but some residents still have no idea what’s being hotly debated through Act 250, and the local zoning process.
These are teens who have already committed violent crimes, or who have been deemed too dangerous — to themselves or others — to be housed anywhere else in Vermont. The chances of a staff assault or other dangerous incident are virtually assured. Given our lack of local law enforcement, when a serious incident does occur, the safety of our first responders, the staff inside the facility, and other youth housed there, could not be assured until state troopers arrive to secure the situation. The Vermont State Police response time could be anywhere from five minutes to almost an hour. What happens while everyone is waiting? How far can a highly motivated escapee travel in 45–60 minutes?
In response to safety and security concerns, DCF has offered to enhance our police coverage by the Orange County Sheriff's Department and State Police. Becket/VPI officials made a similar offer, and released a plan to employ a private security firm to appease neighbors and tilt the scales in their favor, just a few hours before the Newbury Development Review Board hearing.
First, I take the offer of enhanced security as an admission that the proposed facility would create an undue security burden on the town, and would cause undue harm to its residents. Second, the involvement of a private security company raises a boatload of pragmatic and legal issues but again, confirms the fears of area residents that the proposed plan does, indeed, create a number of safety issues for everyone involved, including our first responders.
It is no accident that the Town of Newbury has no police department, and limited coverage by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. We have chosen a level of police coverage that works best for our small population, our low crime rate and the quality of life we have worked to create here. If we want more police coverage — and surveillance — there’s an accepted process to make that decision. We would petition the Select Board to put the question before the voters at Town Meeting where we would decide what works best for us.
I write to remind everyone involved that the Town of Newbury was chartered in 1763. That’s 14 years before the Vermont Constitution, and 28 years before the Republic of Vermont became a state. Newbury was here before the State of Vermont, and before the United States of America. Our town is managed by capable and intelligent people. After 258 years of practice, we’re actually getting pretty good at managing our own affairs. We do not need to let the State’s mismanagement and poor planning lay an undue burden in our lap. We do not have to roll over and play dead. The state’s involvement does not entitle the applicant to special treatment. We do not have to accept inappropriate and unfair spot zoning. We have every right to say “no.”
We need to stand tall, stand together, and reject this plan outright, without conditions.
Brad Vietje is Newbury town moderator.
