It’s one thing ...
It’s one thing to disagree.
It’s one thing to voice one’s concerns over potential wrongdoing.
It’s one thing to protest against an injustice.
It’s one thing to hold and to share frustration over a perceived or real offense.
It’s another thing to threaten the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office saying those who oversaw the 2020 election process should be executed by firing squad.
We could shake our heads and wring our hands in disbelief that these kinds of threats have made their way into our state, yet we are all submerged in Twitter storms fomenting fear, unrest and misinformation.
Believing silence is complicity, we believe:
— It is time that leaders from all sectors of our shared Vermont community speak clearly and unequivocally against the perpetuation of unfounded claims of fraud.
— It is time for voices to condemn any acts of violence, verbal or physical, threatened or enacted.
— It is time our nation’s leaders stop developing and perpetuating conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being anything but fair and trustworthy.
— It is time, because this rhetoric continues to tear the fabric of our democracy, including jeopardizing the health and well-being of those who provide for our electoral processes.
— It is time to say, “Enough is enough!”
It’s also time to say, “Thank you”:
— To everyone from volunteers at election polling places to town and city clerks (and their staffs) who made clear and transparent elections possible, in addition to putting their own health at risk during this pandemic to keep democracy going.
— To all those who work for and with the Secretary of State’s Office.
— To all who provide public safety for the act of voting.
— To all who participate in the holy act of engaging in our democratic process and who respect its outcomes.
This last summer of 2020, Colleen Couture, a recent Spaulding High School graduate, developed a graphic and wording for our state of Vermont with this caption, “Our Little State Has No Room for Hate.” Can we join together to decrease space for hate in our state?
For it’s not only time to love our neighbors but to put that love into practice. It’s time to stop the noise and hate and start the hard work of truly listening to each other’s hopes and fears. It’s time not only to resist hate, it’s also time to love our enemies, no matter where we or they land on the political spectrum. For our hope, especially in this season of our nation’s life, is that life for all people, equally created, can flourish in our free society. Until that hope becomes reality, let’s keep up the hard work of democracy.
In Faith and Purpose,
Rev. Deadra Bachorik Ashton, Tunbridge; Nancy Fowler, Co-pastor, First Congregational Church of Berlin; Rev. Rachel Fraumann, Hedding United Methodist Church, Barre; Rev. Carl Hilton VanOsdall, First Presbyterian Church of Barre; Rev. Joan Javier Duval, Unitarian Church of Montpelier; Rev. Dr. Lawrence Jones, Bristol; Theresa Lever, co-pastor, First Congregational Church of Berlin; Deacon Beth Ann Maier, Christ Church, Episcopal, Montpelier; Rev. Leigh G. McCaffrey, Barre Congregational Church, United Church of Christ; Rev. Deborah McKinley, East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church; Rev. Amy Pitton, Bethany United Church of Christ, Montpelier; David Sanguinetti, Lay Leader, First Church Universalist, Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.