Goddard College staff union is united in our strike for livable wages and the right to negotiate for fair working conditions.

While the administration of the college is feeling the effect of our absence in critical roles, such as housekeeping, facilities, financial aid, student accounts, admissions and more, and has made some progress in reaching an agreement with us, they continue to place contingencies on giving us a modest 3% raise and raising employees making under $20 an hour to that rate. Most recently, they have demanded enrollment first reach a set number of students before giving our lowest paid staff a wage increase that would allow us to pay our bills, and was already included in this fiscal year’s budget but has been withheld from unionized staff. We know the work we do is valuable to our community, and we do not believe being paid adequately should be dangled in front of us like a carrot when we already work extremely hard, and have endured years of furloughs, layoffs, vacancies, overwork and no cost-of-living adjustments.

