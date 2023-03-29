Goddard College staff union is united in our strike for livable wages and the right to negotiate for fair working conditions.
While the administration of the college is feeling the effect of our absence in critical roles, such as housekeeping, facilities, financial aid, student accounts, admissions and more, and has made some progress in reaching an agreement with us, they continue to place contingencies on giving us a modest 3% raise and raising employees making under $20 an hour to that rate. Most recently, they have demanded enrollment first reach a set number of students before giving our lowest paid staff a wage increase that would allow us to pay our bills, and was already included in this fiscal year’s budget but has been withheld from unionized staff. We know the work we do is valuable to our community, and we do not believe being paid adequately should be dangled in front of us like a carrot when we already work extremely hard, and have endured years of furloughs, layoffs, vacancies, overwork and no cost-of-living adjustments.
The administration, headed by Goddard President Dan Hocoy, made several statements to the media trying to frame this conversation using platitudes, such as “Goddard College is deeply committed to the well-being of its UAW (Local 2322) Union staff” without providing any of the necessary context which humanizes these real issues. We feel it’s important to provide context to these statements to understand the reality of what’s happening on our campus right now.
When President Hocoy and the administration state that the underpaid staff on strike are “irresponsible” for striking, and that they are committed to “listening” and “democratic values,” (those quotes together speak for themselves), they fail to mention we were in negotiations for more than a year, with almost no movement from them. They only began to actively negotiate with us when the threat of a strike was imminent. That’s not listening to your staff, nor is it democracy. They also fail to mention that they have rejected several counteroffers from the union, and have threatened to cut off our health insurance starting in April.
We wish we didn’t have to strike, and we hope President Hocoy and management will meet our very reasonable demands so we can return to providing personalized and professional service to all of our students and applicants, for whom it is a joy to work.
The Goddard College board of trustees also made a statement today that they “have full confidence in President Hocoy’s leadership of this college during these challenging times.” President Hocoy has not been present on campus or in union meetings at all since the strike began. This is the most immediate issue facing our school right now, and he is not here. What else could be more important? Leadership requires presence. It is important to note that the people who are actually at the school and involved in our community — staff, faculty, students and alumni — have all voted no confidence or expressed concerns in President Hocoy’s leadership. Time and again, he has shown he does not care about the well-being of our school.
Despite all of this, we remain steadfast because we love and believe in the mission of Goddard College and the community we’ve built here. All of us are here because we see the incredible value of a radical, deeply human, learning community like Goddard in a landscape of higher education that is increasingly focused on profits over educating and helping people to be successful. Goddard College has a rich history as a self-directed, anti-authoritarian institution, and we’re clearly still committed to those values today. We hope this administration will show that it is, too. We know Goddard can be a strong, successful and sustainable college for many years to come.
President Hocoy, this administration and the board would have you believe their hands are tied due to financial concerns at the college, but when the president is making north of $190,000 a year and the wage increase we are asking for was already included in this year’s budget, it’s hard not to see this for what it is: an emotionally-driven grasp at power and control at the expense of our dedicated staff and inspiring students.
Julianne VanDenBergh is on the Goddard College admissions staff. She lives in Moretown.
