Without hesitation, I endorse Katie Harris for Vermont AFL-CIO president, Ellen Kaye for executive vice president, and the United! slate for executive board. United! is our progressive rank and file caucus within Vermont’s labor movement and has been the majority of our elected leadership board for the last four years (when I have had the honor to serve as president).
Let me be very clear. Since United! took office in 2019, AFL-CIO membership in Vermont has doubled. Let me say that again, doubled. In 2018, we had 10,000 AFL-CIO union members in the Green Mountains. Today, thanks to UFCW, and LIUINA bringing in new shops with dozens of members, AFSCME and SEUI (who has solidarity charters with us) organizing hundreds of new workers, AFT unionizing thousands more, and with the recent affiliation of VSEA, we now have 20,000 members in Vermont. To put that in context, most state labor councils in the United States of America continue to decline and have been doing so for years. But here in Vermont, in the four short years since United! took office, AFL-CIO union membership has doubled.
A growing union density is not the only victory United! can claim. We have also stayed true to our 2019 pledge to increase internal union democracy by doubling the amount of delegates each affiliate can send to our conventions (which is the highest decision-making body in our AFL-CIO). And we have advocated for reform within the national AFL-CIO whereby national officers would be elected directly by our 12.5 million members. And whereby in 2017, the Vermont AFL-CIO was close to dead (with only 20+ delegates attending that year’s convention), since 2019, we have seen mass rank and file participation in our conventions and labor actions. This year, for example, I am expecting upwards of 120 delegates to be at Jay Peak (100 more than some conventions before United! came to power). This sea change in union participation is because of the leadership of United!
Further, since United! became a majority on your executive board, we took money out of lobbying and propping up political parties that did not support us and put that towards the creation of a new organizing department, bringing on organizers as Vermont AFL-CIO staff. This department has not only provided free steward and organizing trainings for hundreds of rank and file AFL-CIO members, but they have also given direct and impactful assistance to our affiliates both for internal organizing campaigns and towards new organizing.
To date, Vermont AFL-CIO organizers have been assigned to united academics at UVM, AFSCME Local 1674 and AFSCME Local 4802 to help them strengthen their existing locals. We have further assigned organizers to UFCW to help them with new organizing. And now, this summer, we have further built this organizing department by starting a salting program. These are all resources created by United! and which are available to all our Vermont AFL-CIO affiliates.
Politically, even though United! took dues money out of lobbying and stopped propping up political parties that were not sufficiently responsive to the needs of union members, we have seen more progress in the State House than we have experienced in many years. And in 2023, the United! backed Vermont PRO Act (a bill that would expand union rights and union power) passed the Vermont Senate with a two-thirds majority. And in 2024, United! will see this crucial bill pass in the House. But we did not get this far by kowtowing to politicians. Rather, we did this by growing our power on the shop floor and in our communities and by extension across the state. In brief, we are winning the political battle because we have shown the politicians that we are in fact union strong and there are consequences for failure to back labor when it matters. And for all of this, United! has led the way.
So, at our convention on Sept. 9 (at Jay Peak), as an AFL-CIO union member, if you too recognize labor is on the rise; if you too know our future will be determined by the power we build in our unions and among the working class; if you share with me the understanding we win not by cozying up with politicians from the Democratic or Republican parties but rather by our own unity of purpose, by our solidarity in action, by being unafraid to stand up to those who would ignore us, and by taking action when called upon, then the right choice to make is to once again vote United! and to elect Katie Harris (AFSCME) for president, Ellen Kaye (AFT) for executive vice president, and United! up and down the ticket. We must not take one step back. We must not put politicians ahead of our union brothers and sisters. We must not hesitate to do what needs to be done to win, and we must elect a United! leadership that shares our common vision. United! we will continue to build union power and United! we shall move mountains.
David Van Deusen served two terms as Vermont AFL-CIO president.