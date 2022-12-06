How many more times? Democrats side with bosses over rail workers. Democratic Party screws over rail workers. Rail workers receive zero paid sick days. Rail’s right to strike outlawed for this contract cycle.

U.S. rail unions went into this bargaining season with not a single day of paid sick leave in their contract. Achieving paid sick leave was the top priority of union members. And today, because of an act of Congress and because of Democratic Party betrayal (the latest in a long line of betrayals), they still have no paid sick leave.

