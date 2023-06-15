In the days or weeks that follow, do not be shocked if the national AFL-CIO issues a very early endorsement for Democratic Joe Biden for president in 2024. Yes, the same Joe Biden from the same national Democratic Party who screwed union rail workers, who promised passage of the PRO Act and who failed to deliver, and who caved to the Republicans in the debt ceiling deal. And yes, this is the same Biden and same Democratic Party, capitalist to the core, which remains seemingly hell-bent on World War III, and who does not take any action in Washington, D.C., not first approved by their billionaire backers.

Do not get me wrong. I know that, when push comes to shove, it will be imperative that the neo-fascist Donald Trump be defeated in 2024 (lest we risk losing the remaining vestiges of democracy in this country), but to gift a candidate and a party with an early endorsement as reward for taking the right to strike away from rail workers (and betraying us once again on the PRO Act) sends the wrong message to our 12.5 million rank-and-file members throughout the U.S.