How many Vermonters are unemployed? How many have shut the doors to their businesses, and may have to shutter them permanently? How many are struggling just to put food on the table for their family?
Those questions keep me up at night. And I know they keep Governor Scott up, as well. That's why the governor proposed a comprehensive economic recovery package — using federal money that won't raise Vermonters' state taxes — to stimulate the economy, stabilize housing, support small businesses, help farmers, protect struggling Vermonters, and more.
But now, the Legislature is delaying action on this plan. In fact, they're looking to hold back more than $300 million from Vermonters in need of immediate relief. Why? Well, it's their "hope" that a dysfunctional Congress will come together and allow legislators to use these federal funds for other purposes, like plugging budget holes that existed long before COVID-19. This is wishful thinking at best, and blatantly irresponsible at worst. Holding one's breath for Congress to act is not a winning strategy in any context.
Indeed, the Legislature started from scratch as well — building separate recovery plans from over a dozen of committees — rather than negotiating with the governor on the framework and plan he already put forth. Montpelier is already marred by delays caused by remote-lawmaking. Further delays by refusing to negotiate with the governor on his plan is the opposite of progress.
Every day leadership in the Legislature fails to act with a sense of urgency and pass the full recovery package, more Vermonters will go hungry. More will face housing instability. More will remain unemployed or close their businesses. This is an unacceptable outcome.
Now is the worst possible time for the majority party in Montpelier to play political games by holding up these funds. Millions are being withheld from unemployed workers, struggling families, farmers and small business owners.
The Legislature should get its act together and work with the governor to pass the full amount of relief building off the plan he presented weeks ago. Let's stop the politics, and start the relief.
Don Turner is a former Republican state representative from Milton and current Milton town manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.