Vermont was the second state to abolish slavery. It should be the first state to implement centuries-overdue reparations to all descendants of enslaved people. We don’t need study commissions, or further delays (almost 500 years is enough), or more patronizing “feasibility/budgetary” claims for inaction. This should have happened in 1865 at the latest. Now will have to suffice.
In the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, Union soldiers were paid $300 per liberated enslaved person, former enslavers received reparations for their “lost property,” all the defeated traitors who fought for the Confederacy were pardoned and eventually recognized as “U.S. military veterans” and some even received pensions.
Meanwhile, for formerly enslaved people and their descendants, chattel slavery was replaced by American apartheid, both official and unofficial: Jim Crow, thousands of lynchings, separate and unequal education, pervasive housing and employment discrimination, mass incarceration, police brutality and massive economic exploitation, all contributing to high poverty rates and appallingly unequal health outcomes and life expectancy for people of color (laid bare, like so many other inequalities, by this pandemic).
The violence and terror that protect this systemic racism have evolved over time, but remain firmly in place today, and the calls to reform and defund the police are an important attempt to address this legacy. This violence, however, is only a part of a system that has significant ideological, religious and cultural underpinnings and that is economic at its core. A necessary first step to ending this country’s apartheid is immediate and ongoing financial reparations.
A good start would be to provide immediately, to all descendants of enslaved people and colonized people who have established permanent residency in Vermont:
— Free universal family health care (dental included).
— Free public education, from child care through graduate degrees with spending per student set to achieve equal educational outcomes across race and income levels.
— $15/hour indexed to inflation as a minimum wage.
— An end to employment-at-will and institution of just cause policies under all employment regimes.
— Reinstatement of all previous affirmative action policies.
— Universal basic income and/or guaranteed employment with collective bargaining as an automatic right.
— Free public housing for anyone at less than 300% of Federal Poverty Level.
— And pension at age 65.
At the same time, to begin to address some of the non-financial aspects of systemic racism, Vermont should implement:
— Required “American Slavery and Apartheid” courses for all students in elementary, middle and high school, based on similar required German Holocaust curricula.
— And a statewide Truth and Reconciliation Commission, first task of which would be to document the history of slavery and apartheid in Vermont, and to identify individuals and institutions who collaborated with, promoted or profited from, slavery and systemic racism.
These recommendations are only a starting point that incorporates several broadly accepted common-sense, 2020-era reforms. These reforms might result in a migration of Black and brown people to Vermont, which could help to reverse our demographic decline. To mitigate predictable white backlash, these reforms could also be extended to all residents after an appropriate delay that would recognize the unique historic debt owed to Black and indigenous people. But this is a separate question.
The immediate challenge of the moment is to make sure that the mobilizations, energy and momentum of now are made real in concrete policy changes. When Black Lives Matter began in 2013, and for most of the intervening years, it was viewed, even by liberals, as too radical or polarizing. Today, finally, the movement and its broad aims are supported by a majority of Americans.
In recent weeks, we have seen numerous hopeful, though tentative, symbolic steps in the right direction, even from some of the bedrock institutions of U.S. apartheid: Sporadic removal and renaming of public works honoring the battle flag and military leaders of a defeated, traitorous attempt to preserve the right to “own” Black people; encouraging steps to bring some U.S. police departments into minimum compliance with international human rights standards and redirect some of their funds to basic municipal programs; many public proclamations of shock and even solidarity by public figures. These steps are hopeful but they are nowhere near enough. Now is the time for systemic change that must begin with concrete reparations.
All wealth in this country, since the arrival of Europeans, was, and thus remains, underwritten by stolen land and enslaved labor. The U.S. Industrial Revolution and capitalist system, and the U.S. business community broadly owe most, and in many cases, all, of their “investment capital” and much of their subsequent prosperity, to slavery and its apartheid successors. This is where the money to pay for reparations should come from — a progressive wealth and corporate tax on the millionaire and billionaire classes. Wealth in the North and Vermont shares more than enough of this responsibility to warrant taxation. Who picked the cotton that resulted in cheap raw materials for New England’s textile mills?
The post-Civil War pledge to pay every formerly enslaved person “40 acres and a mule” was never broadly implemented. Estimates vary on what the sum of those payments would come to in 2020 terms, but suffice to say that it would be a lot of money, in the range of hundreds of billions to many trillions of dollars. We need not go down the distracting and morally impossible road of trying to to put a precise price on the incalculable death, suffering, degradation, rape, financial exploitation, torture and humiliation inflicted as the direct, indirect, historic and ongoing results of American slavery and apartheid.
The above reforms will not approach the magnitude of the crime. Yes, when you delay payment of a debt, the interest does compound. Reparations might be expensive, but so what? They should be. It’s time to start paying.
Andrew Tripp lives in Montpelier.
