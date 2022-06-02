Vermont lawmakers should allow people to place their town’s name and seal on their license plates and dedicate the revenue to the municipalities’ general fund. In addition, local-government officials should be given the option to receive plates with their job title. Currently, this privilege is reserved exclusively for state officials.
The symbolism is far more important than the meager pecuniary benefits. Spiritually, Vermont is a collection of small, independent municipalities that reflect our individual approach to problem solving. Vermonters do not, by nature, adhere to a top-down government approach. Up until the 1960s, each town sent a representative to Montpelier. Sadly, our current state government has squelched the local voice. They seem to think it is easier to tackle the current myriad of complicated problems with a one-size-fits-all approach.
We live in a state where, to quote Robert Frost, “He is all pine and I am apple orchard.” That is from the poem “Mending Wall” where two neighbors join together to repair their local infrastructure. People from away misunderstand the famous line “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” as a clarion call to individualism versus neighborliness. It’s the opposite. It is about joining together with those who have different ways of looking at things. A great community understands that you are not the same as your neighbor.
This notion should be applied to state governance. Towns are not uniform and in Vermont, this goes beyond simple economics. Some are all cow and some are all brick. Now, imagine a scenario where the two Vermonters in Frost’s poem are summarily ordered to work on their infrastructure at a time chosen by a third party and adopt the building methods of a hired consultant. Unfortunately, this is how it feels for many small-town officials.
I do not fault the many fine folks in the capital. There are historical factors that encourage a reluctance to engage small towns. Most states have a county-level of government that buffers small towns and eases the contemporary burdens of running expected services. In neighboring New York, the burden of managing emergency dispatch is borne by the county, not the municipality, and is funded by a cell-phone surcharge. In Vermont, it is managed by your local Select Board and relies almost completely on local property taxes.
The state permits small towns to be held hostage by a balkanized system that favors the larger municipalities. Vermont practices a legal concept known as “Dillon’s Rule.” That judicial ruling reads: “Municipal corporations owe their origin to, and derive their powers and rights wholly from, the Legislature. It breathes into them the breath of life, without which they cannot exist. As it creates, so may it destroy. If it may destroy, it may abridge and control.”
As a former Select Board chair, I can certify Montpelier takes the Dillon Rule to heart. The relationship is paternalistic rather than a meeting of equals. Municipal budget constraints and the pressure on local town employees have been irrelevant in decisions made in the capital. Much well-intentioned legislation has inadvertently hamstrung local government’s treasury and pushed town officials to the brink. If you don’t believe me, just ask any town clerk or Select Board about the increase in paperwork and expenses due to Montpelier’s policies.
The state government is supportive of towns. There are significant subsidies for roads, schools and some towns are granted a sales tax option. Sadly, when engaging in specifics, town officials are relegated to the status of pleading children. I remember engaging a legislator on a reform of the Municipal Excess Weight permit. This is an antiquated law that authorizes towns to collect fees for trucks that use local roads. The maximum that can be charged annually is $5 for a single truck and $10 for a fleet. The official was unaware of the statute and felt the towns should be grateful for being able to collect anything outside of property taxes.
Things need changing and not just that particular law. In facing the metaphorical big-city problems, legislators need to recognize that not every Select Board has a small-town attitude. There are 237 towns and hundreds of local officials who are your partners in solving our massive economic and environmental problems. If these towns and their leaders are advertised on our license plates, it will be a gentle reminder that not all solutions can be found in Montpelier or Chittenden County. We can mend the wall together.
Bram Towbin lives in Plainfield.
